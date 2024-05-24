'Please Protect Him...': Mother of Minor Accused In Pune Porsche Accident Case Breaks Down While Debunking Fake Videos; Watch

In a recent update on the Porsche accident case, a video of Shivani Agrawal, the mother of the minor accused, has surfaced online. In the video, she breaks down while clarifying that a viral video being circulated with claims of featuring her son is fake.

The 33-second clip starts with Shivani Agrawal flashing a phone screen showing the viral video to the camera. She then introduces herself and says, "I want to request the media that the videos that have been circulated are not of my son. They all are fake videos. My son is in the detention centre."

She continues by requesting the Pune Police Commissioner to protect her son. At the end of the video, she breaks down, pleading with the police commissioner with folded hands.

The clarification from mother came after a video was widely circulated on social media with claim that the 17-year-old boy involved in Pune's Porsche crash case which killed 2 people uploaded a rap video on the day he got bail. The video drew intense criticism and condemnation from netizens. However, Pune Police confirmed to FPJ that the boy seen in the video ridiculing the accident and abusing is not the minor boy involved in the accident.

In the video, the Instagram user sings, "Karke baitha main nashe in my Porsche, saamne aaya couple mere ab woh hai neeche, sound so cliche, sorry gaadi chad gayi aap pe. 17 ki umar paise khub mere baap pe, 1 din mein mil gayi mujhe bail, phir se dikhaunga sadak pe khel." The provoking lyrics and making fun of an accident that resulted in the death of two people angered netizens to no end.

However, it later came to light that the video is the work of a person who goes by the Instagram handle 'Cringistaan2'. ACP Sunil Tambe, Crime Branch, Zone 1, said that the video making rounds on social media with the claim that the minor boy involved in the Porsche accident is fake. "It is going viral on social media platforms. We are doing technical analysis and investigating the matter," he added.

#PunePorscheCase



A video went viral today. Many on social media, as well as some Marathi TV news channels, claimed that the person in the video is the juvenile rapping after the accident. However, speaking to @fpjindia, ACP Sunil Tambe confirmed that this is not the juvenile — Gaurav Kadam (@gauraavkadam) May 23, 2024

Talking of the case, following an outcry, the Juvenile Justice Board on Wednesday (May 23) cancelled the bail granted to the 17-year-old youth allegedly involved in a car accident and remanded him to an observation home till June 5. The board had on Sunday (May 19) granted bail to him within 15 hours after the accident in which two persons were killed, while also asking him to write a 300-word essay on road accidents. The order drew widespreads criticism from various quarters.

Action Against Accused After Row Over Case Details

The lenient attitude of the Juvenile Justice Board which ordered the minor accused to write an essay as part of punishment created a huge outcry. However, the authorities acted against the accused and his father, Vishal Agarwal after the chorus for justice grew louder.

Builder Father Of Accused Sent To 2-Day Custody

The builder father of the minor boy who was on the run after the case and allegedly also made a detailed plan to escape from the police, was detained by the police and a local court sent him to 2-days of police custody in the matter.