Pune Killer Porsche: Supriya Sule Speaks Up on Accident, Calls for Answers from Devendra Fadnavis |

Days after receiving flak for not speaking up against the accident in which two techies were killed by the minor son of a city-based builder, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule conducted a press conference in Mumbai on Thursday, where she criticised the government.

During the press conference, Sule was seen questioning why liquor was served to a minor and why he was allowed to drive the car. This followed Nitesh Rane's criticism of her silence on the matter, questioning why an otherwise vocal MP, who demands the resignation of Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis over law and order issues, remained silent till now.

When asked why she did not speak about the incident, she replied that she did speak about the accident. Referring the incident as a murder, she called for a fair investigation into the case. She also asked what the state government is doing and Devendra Fadnavis should answer the questions regarding the political pressure and law and order issues in Pune like rising drink and drive, drug abuse in Pune.

Following the gruesome accident which killed of two persons with a speeding Porsche on May 19, the Pune Police started grilling three generations of the city's realtor family, Agarwals on Thursday.

Just after the 15 hours of the accident, the minor was released on bail. However, as the local people expressed rage and the issue snowballed politically, the Pune Police filed a review plea against the May 19 order after which the Juvenile Justice Board on May 22 cancelled his bail and sent him to the Juvenile Correctional Home for 14 days.

Along with Agarwals spanning three generations, three others accused in the same case were also arrested on May 20 -- the Cosie Restaurant owner Prahlad Bhutada, manager Sachin Katkar and bartender Sandeep Sangle. They are currently in police custody till Friday (May 24) for allegedly serving alcohol illegally to a minor customer and his friends without verifying their identity or age, and the premises were raided and sealed by the State Excise Department on Wednesday.