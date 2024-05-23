'Phir Se Dikhaounga Sadak Pe Khel..': Alleged Rap Video Of Pune Porsche Crash Accused Goes Viral, Police Calls It Fake

A video has gone viral on social media with the claim that the 17-year-old boy involved in Pune's Porsche crash case which killed 2 people uploaded a rap video on the day he got bail. The video drew intense criticism and condemnation from netizens. However, Pune Police confirmed to FPJ that the boy seen in the video ridiculing the accident and abusing is not the minor boy involved in the accident.

In the video, the Instagram user sings, "Karke baitha main nashe in my Porsche, saamne aaya couple mere ab woh hai neeche, sound so cliche, sorry gaadi chad gayi aap pe. 17 ki umar paise khub mere baap pe, 1 din mein mil gayi mujhe bail, phir se dikhaunga sadak pe khel." The provoking lyrics and making fun of an accident that resulted in the death of two people angered netizens to no end.

However, it later came to light that the video is the work of a person who goes by the Instagram handle 'Cringistaan2'. ACP Sunil Tambe, Crime Branch, Zone 1, said that the video making rounds on social media with the claim that the minor boy involved in the Porsche accident is fake. "It is going viral on social media platforms. We are doing technical analysis and investigating the matter," he added.

Several handles posted about the fake video making rounds on X.

The insensitivity does not end there. Another screenshot was shared by the Instagram user in which he is seen trying to ridicule the incident.

Talking of the case, following an outcry, the Juvenile Justice Board on Wednesday (May 23) cancelled the bail granted to the 17-year-old youth allegedly involved in a car accident and remanded him to an observation home till June 5. The board had on Sunday (May 19) granted bail to him within 15 hours after the accident in which two persons were killed, while also asking him to write a 300-word essay on road accidents. The order drew widespreads criticism from various quarters.

Action Against Accused After Row Over Case Details

The lenient attitude of the Juvenile Justice Board which ordered the minor accused to write an essay as part of punishment created a huge outcry. However, the authorities acted against the accused and his father, Vishal Agarwal after the chorus for justice grew louder.

Builder Father Of Accused Sent To 2-Day Custody

The builder father of the minor boy who was on the run after the case and allegedly also made a detailed plan to escape from the police, was detained by the police and a local court sent him to 2-days of police custody in the matter.

Maharashtra Home Minister Assures Action

Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said the Nirbhaya Law provided for provision for a minor between 16-18 years to be tried as an adult given the severity of the crime.

Fadnavis had slammed the Juvenile Board and said that it was shocking how leniently the board had reacted to the case. He said that authorities were taking all measures to ensure strict punishment for the accused in the case.