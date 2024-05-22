Pune Porsche Crash Case: Builder Vishal Agarwal, Father Of Minor Accused, Sent To 2-Days Police Custody

Pune Porsche Car Involved In Accident |

Pune: The father of the 17-year-old accused whose speeding Porsche car killed 2 people in Pune was sent to 2-days police custody by the court. This means he will be in police custody till May 24. However, the police had sought 7-days of custody.

Earlier in the day, some persons allegedly tried to throw ink at the police vehicle in which the father of the accused 17-year-old boy was being brought to a local court, videos showed. The 17-year-old son of builder Vishal Agarwal was driving the speeding Porsche car that killed two software engineers (a man and a woman) in Pune on Sunday (May 19). His father had allegedly also hatched a plan to escape from the police.

The accused minor's father was being brought to the court complex in Shivajinagar area for his production before the additional sessions court judge when those protesting tried to throw ink at the police vehicle.

