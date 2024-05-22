 Pune Porsche Crash Case: Builder Vishal Agarwal, Father Of Minor Accused, Sent To 2-Days Police Custody
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPune Porsche Crash Case: Builder Vishal Agarwal, Father Of Minor Accused, Sent To 2-Days Police Custody

Pune Porsche Crash Case: Builder Vishal Agarwal, Father Of Minor Accused, Sent To 2-Days Police Custody

Vishal Agarwal will remain in police custody till May 24. However, the police had sought 7-days of custody.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, May 22, 2024, 04:20 PM IST
article-image
Pune Porsche Car Involved In Accident |

Pune: The father of the 17-year-old accused whose speeding Porsche car killed 2 people in Pune was sent to 2-days police custody by the court. This means he will be in police custody till May 24. However, the police had sought 7-days of custody.

Earlier in the day, some persons allegedly tried to throw ink at the police vehicle in which the father of the accused 17-year-old boy was being brought to a local court, videos showed. The 17-year-old son of builder Vishal Agarwal was driving the speeding Porsche car that killed two software engineers (a man and a woman) in Pune on Sunday (May 19). His father had allegedly also hatched a plan to escape from the police.

Read Also
Pune Porsche Crash Case: Police Vehicle Carrying Juvenile's Father Vishal Agarwal To Court Attacked...
article-image

The accused minor's father was being brought to the court complex in Shivajinagar area for his production before the additional sessions court judge when those protesting tried to throw ink at the police vehicle.

(This is breaking news)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Accident: 3 Killed, 6 Injured After Auto Rickshaw Collides With Truck In Sitamarhi; Horrific...

Bihar Accident: 3 Killed, 6 Injured After Auto Rickshaw Collides With Truck In Sitamarhi; Horrific...

Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Bibhav Kumar Brought Back To Delhi From Mumbai

Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Bibhav Kumar Brought Back To Delhi From Mumbai

LS Elections 2024: EC Sends Notice To JP Nadda & Mallikarjun Kharge, Asks BJP & Congress To Exercise...

LS Elections 2024: EC Sends Notice To JP Nadda & Mallikarjun Kharge, Asks BJP & Congress To Exercise...

Andhra Accident VIDEO: 1 Killed, 10 Injured As Bus Collides With Truck After Hitting Divider On...

Andhra Accident VIDEO: 1 Killed, 10 Injured As Bus Collides With Truck After Hitting Divider On...

Pune Porsche Crash Case: Builder Vishal Agarwal, Father Of Minor Accused, Sent To 2-Days Police...

Pune Porsche Crash Case: Builder Vishal Agarwal, Father Of Minor Accused, Sent To 2-Days Police...