Pune Porsche Crash Case: Police Vehicle Carrying Juvenile's Father Vishal Agarwal To Court Attacked By Protestors (VIDEO) | Video Screengrab

Members of the Vande Mataram Sanghatana carried out an ink attack on a police vehicle on Wednesday, which was transporting Vishal Agarwal, the father of the 17-year-old boy whose speeding Porsche killed two software engineers in Pune's Kalyani Nagar. The incident occurred when the police were taking Agarwal to the Shivajinagar court in the afternoon.

Watch Video:

"If Vishal Agarwal hadn't given the car to his son, this crime wouldn't have taken place. Due to him, two individuals have lost their lives. A case should also be registered against those who were drinking with the juvenile and the company that issued the car without a number plate. These are our demands," said Sachin Jamge, Vande Mataram Sanghatana chief.

According to the Vande Mataram Sanghatana's website, it is a "secular, non-political nationalist organisation of the youth, having a membership of 5,000 dedicated workers spread all over India since 1984."

Meanwhile, six or seven members of the organisation have been detained by the police.

Vishal Agarwal, a well-known real estate developer, was detained in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, around 250 km from Pune, by sleuths of the crime branch, which is probing the accident case, and brought to the city on Tuesday evening.

Besides Agarwal, the Pune Police have arrested four others in connection with the case. These individuals include Naman Pralhad Bhutda, owner of Cosie restaurant, and Sachin Ashok Katkar, the restaurant's manager. Additionally, Sandeep Ramesh Sangle, manager of Hotel Blak, and Jayesh Satish Bonkar, the bar counter manager, have also been arrested for allegedly serving alcohol to the juvenile.