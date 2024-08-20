Pune Porsche Crash Case: 2 More Arrested For Manipulating Blood Samples Of Minor Accused's Friends, Says CP Amitesh Kumar | ANI Photo

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar announced on Tuesday that two more individuals have been arrested in connection with the Porsche crash case for allegedly swapping the blood samples of the minor accused's friends at Sassoon General Hospital.

Pune Porsche crash case | Two persons have been arrested by Pune Police in a blood sample manipulation case: Pune CP Amitesh Kumar — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2024

"Pune Police have arrested two persons in the blood sample manipulation case. Both were apprehended last night by the Pune Crime Branch. They are accused of swapping the blood samples of two friends of the primary minor accused who were in the car during the accident. Further investigation is underway. The accused will be produced before the court," said the Commissioner.

This brings the total number of arrests in the case to nine.

Two IT professionals from Madhya Pradesh were killed in the accident on May 19, which occurred in Pune's Kalyani Nagar, sparking nationwide outrage. The controversy was fueled by the accused receiving bail from the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on lenient terms, as well as a police investigation uncovering attempts by the accused's family and some doctors to cover up the crime.

Meanwhile, the minor accused of killing two people by ramming his Porsche while allegedly inebriated has completed a 15-day safe driving programme as mandated by the JJB, according to a Regional Transport Office (RTO) official on Sunday.

"The juvenile accused completed the safe driving programme with the RTO. To comply with court guidelines, the operation was kept discreet to protect the privacy of the juvenile," a senior RTO official stated.

"The training programme included road safety measures, the importance of a driving licence, the meaning of road signs and symbols, and other activities. The juvenile also underwent on-field training during the process," the official added.

The minor has already submitted the required 300-word essay on road safety.