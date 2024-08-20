 Pune Porsche Crash Case: 2 More Arrested For Manipulating Blood Samples Of Minor Accused's Friends, Says CP Amitesh Kumar
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Porsche Crash Case: 2 More Arrested For Manipulating Blood Samples Of Minor Accused's Friends, Says CP Amitesh Kumar

Pune Porsche Crash Case: 2 More Arrested For Manipulating Blood Samples Of Minor Accused's Friends, Says CP Amitesh Kumar

This brings the total number of arrests in the case to nine

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 12:00 PM IST
article-image
Pune Porsche Crash Case: 2 More Arrested For Manipulating Blood Samples Of Minor Accused's Friends, Says CP Amitesh Kumar | ANI Photo

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar announced on Tuesday that two more individuals have been arrested in connection with the Porsche crash case for allegedly swapping the blood samples of the minor accused's friends at Sassoon General Hospital.

"Pune Police have arrested two persons in the blood sample manipulation case. Both were apprehended last night by the Pune Crime Branch. They are accused of swapping the blood samples of two friends of the primary minor accused who were in the car during the accident. Further investigation is underway. The accused will be produced before the court," said the Commissioner.

FPJ Shorts
7-Eleven Shares Slump By Over 8% After Canadian Rival, Alimentation Couche-Tard's ₹3 Lakh Crore Takeover Bid
7-Eleven Shares Slump By Over 8% After Canadian Rival, Alimentation Couche-Tard's ₹3 Lakh Crore Takeover Bid
Badlapur: 2 Nursery Girls Sexually Assaulted In School, Protestors Call Citywide Bandh Over Delay In Filing FIR; VIDEO
Badlapur: 2 Nursery Girls Sexually Assaulted In School, Protestors Call Citywide Bandh Over Delay In Filing FIR; VIDEO
Saraswati Saree Depot Hits Upper Circuit After Listing; Shares Debuts With Over 21% Premium On NSE
Saraswati Saree Depot Hits Upper Circuit After Listing; Shares Debuts With Over 21% Premium On NSE
NEET PG 2024 Result May Be Declared By August End
NEET PG 2024 Result May Be Declared By August End

This brings the total number of arrests in the case to nine.

Read Also
Lack Of Coordination Between Railways & PMC Led To Pune Station Flooding, Says Ravindra Dhangekar...
article-image

Two IT professionals from Madhya Pradesh were killed in the accident on May 19, which occurred in Pune's Kalyani Nagar, sparking nationwide outrage. The controversy was fueled by the accused receiving bail from the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on lenient terms, as well as a police investigation uncovering attempts by the accused's family and some doctors to cover up the crime.

Meanwhile, the minor accused of killing two people by ramming his Porsche while allegedly inebriated has completed a 15-day safe driving programme as mandated by the JJB, according to a Regional Transport Office (RTO) official on Sunday.

"The juvenile accused completed the safe driving programme with the RTO. To comply with court guidelines, the operation was kept discreet to protect the privacy of the juvenile," a senior RTO official stated.

Read Also
Pune: 65-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Dies of Heart Attack Following Argument Over Furniture Repair in...
article-image

"The training programme included road safety measures, the importance of a driving licence, the meaning of road signs and symbols, and other activities. The juvenile also underwent on-field training during the process," the official added.

The minor has already submitted the required 300-word essay on road safety.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Porsche Crash Case: 2 More Arrested For Manipulating Blood Samples Of Minor Accused's Friends,...

Pune Porsche Crash Case: 2 More Arrested For Manipulating Blood Samples Of Minor Accused's Friends,...

Pune l MPSC Exam Exclusion of 258 Gazetted Posts: Maharashtra Agricultural Graduates to Stage...

Pune l MPSC Exam Exclusion of 258 Gazetted Posts: Maharashtra Agricultural Graduates to Stage...

Nashik: Water Storage in District Dams Rises to 66.89%; Lakhs of Devotees Flock to Trimbakeshwar;...

Nashik: Water Storage in District Dams Rises to 66.89%; Lakhs of Devotees Flock to Trimbakeshwar;...

Pune: 65-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Dies of Heart Attack Following Argument Over Furniture Repair in...

Pune: 65-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Dies of Heart Attack Following Argument Over Furniture Repair in...

Phoenix Mall In Pune's Viman Nagar Gets Bomb Threat Via Email; Police Investigation Underway

Phoenix Mall In Pune's Viman Nagar Gets Bomb Threat Via Email; Police Investigation Underway