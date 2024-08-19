Lack Of Coordination Between Railways & PMC Led To Pune Station Flooding, Says Ravindra Dhangekar (VIDEO) | Video Screengrab

Congress MLA Ravindra Dhangekar has alleged that a lack of coordination between the railway administration and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) led to the flooding at Pune Railway Station on Sunday.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Kasba Peth MLA wrote in Marathi, "This is the condition of our Pune railway station. This situation has arisen due to a lack of coordination between the railway administration and the Pune Municipal Corporation. The administration should immediately fix the drainage line here and restore the station premises."

Dhangekar also shared a viral video showing accumulated rainwater on the railway station premises. In the video, the station was seen flooded due to the sudden downpour, with passengers scrambling to save their luggage.

Indu Dubey, Divisional Railway Manager, Pune, told IE, “The station umbrella gate area is slightly slanted compared to adjacent roads, resulting in water runoff. However, immediately after the issue came to notice, our staff cleared the passage.”

Dubey added that to avoid waterlogging in the future, the railway has sanctioned a 120-metre-long and 1.2-metre-diameter pipeline that will be laid underground below the station and yard using the micro-tunneling technique.

Meanwhile, torrential rains lashed parts of the city for the second consecutive day on Sunday.

Currently, the weather is hot and humid from morning to afternoon. Cloud formation begins in the afternoon over Pune city, often leading to rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning in the evening hours.