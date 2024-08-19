 Lack Of Coordination Between Railways & PMC Led To Pune Station Flooding, Says Ravindra Dhangekar (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneLack Of Coordination Between Railways & PMC Led To Pune Station Flooding, Says Ravindra Dhangekar (VIDEO)

Lack Of Coordination Between Railways & PMC Led To Pune Station Flooding, Says Ravindra Dhangekar (VIDEO)

Ravindra Dhangekar also shared a viral video showing accumulated rainwater on the railway station premises

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 12:23 PM IST
article-image
Lack Of Coordination Between Railways & PMC Led To Pune Station Flooding, Says Ravindra Dhangekar (VIDEO) | Video Screengrab

Congress MLA Ravindra Dhangekar has alleged that a lack of coordination between the railway administration and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) led to the flooding at Pune Railway Station on Sunday.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Kasba Peth MLA wrote in Marathi, "This is the condition of our Pune railway station. This situation has arisen due to a lack of coordination between the railway administration and the Pune Municipal Corporation. The administration should immediately fix the drainage line here and restore the station premises."

FPJ Shorts
Blinkit Users Face Issues Amid Rush Of Raksha Bandhan Orders
Blinkit Users Face Issues Amid Rush Of Raksha Bandhan Orders
Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Aug 19th, 2024 to Aug 25th, 2024 for All Zodiac Signs
Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Aug 19th, 2024 to Aug 25th, 2024 for All Zodiac Signs
Rakshabandhan 2024: Anupamaa's Sukirti Kandpal Recalls Her Early Rakhi Memories, Says 'Would Make It Out Of Wool' (Exclusive)
Rakshabandhan 2024: Anupamaa's Sukirti Kandpal Recalls Her Early Rakhi Memories, Says 'Would Make It Out Of Wool' (Exclusive)
'Adopted Nahi Acquired Hota Hai...': Blinkit’s Rakhi Banter With Zomato During Raksha Bandhan Celebration; Netizens React
'Adopted Nahi Acquired Hota Hai...': Blinkit’s Rakhi Banter With Zomato During Raksha Bandhan Celebration; Netizens React

Dhangekar also shared a viral video showing accumulated rainwater on the railway station premises. In the video, the station was seen flooded due to the sudden downpour, with passengers scrambling to save their luggage.

Read Also
Pune Rains: Woman Dies After Coming In Contact With Live Wire (SHOCKING VIDEO)
article-image

Indu Dubey, Divisional Railway Manager, Pune, told IE, “The station umbrella gate area is slightly slanted compared to adjacent roads, resulting in water runoff. However, immediately after the issue came to notice, our staff cleared the passage.”

Dubey added that to avoid waterlogging in the future, the railway has sanctioned a 120-metre-long and 1.2-metre-diameter pipeline that will be laid underground below the station and yard using the micro-tunneling technique.

Read Also
VIDEOS: Incessant Rainfall Triggers Severe Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls, and Four-Wheeler Breakdowns...
article-image

Meanwhile, torrential rains lashed parts of the city for the second consecutive day on Sunday.

Currently, the weather is hot and humid from morning to afternoon. Cloud formation begins in the afternoon over Pune city, often leading to rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning in the evening hours.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Pune Police Shares Heartwarming Raksha Bandhan Video Featuring Seat Belt-Themed Rakhi

WATCH: Pune Police Shares Heartwarming Raksha Bandhan Video Featuring Seat Belt-Themed Rakhi

Lack Of Coordination Between Railways & PMC Led To Pune Station Flooding, Says Ravindra Dhangekar...

Lack Of Coordination Between Railways & PMC Led To Pune Station Flooding, Says Ravindra Dhangekar...

Pune Rains: Woman Dies After Coming In Contact With Live Wire (SHOCKING VIDEO)

Pune Rains: Woman Dies After Coming In Contact With Live Wire (SHOCKING VIDEO)

Video: Speeding Truck Overturns On Mumbai-Pune Expressway Near Khandala

Video: Speeding Truck Overturns On Mumbai-Pune Expressway Near Khandala

VIDEOS: Incessant Rainfall Triggers Severe Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls, and Four-Wheeler Breakdowns...

VIDEOS: Incessant Rainfall Triggers Severe Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls, and Four-Wheeler Breakdowns...