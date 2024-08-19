Pune Rains: Woman Dies After Coming In Contact With Live Wire (SHOCKING VIDEO) | Video Screengrab

In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old woman died after coming into contact with a live wire in Bhagyoday Nagar in the Kondhwa area around 5:30pm on Sunday.

On her way to work, the woman stepped into a pool of accumulated rainwater and sustained a massive electric shock.

Watch Video:

Fire brigade officials received a call about the incident, and a team was dispatched to the spot to assist in the rescue operation. However, the woman was declared dead on the scene.

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) has initiated an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, torrential rains lashed parts of the city for the second consecutive day on Sunday.

Currently, the weather is hot and humid from morning to afternoon. Cloud formation begins in the afternoon over Pune city, often leading to rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning in the evening hours.

This sudden downpour resulted in the flooding of Pune railway station, with passengers scrambling to save their luggage. A video of the incident went viral on social media. Similar videos from BT Kawade Road, Ghorpadi, Sopan Bagh, and Yerwada were also circulated online.