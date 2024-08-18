 Video: Speeding Truck Overturns On Mumbai-Pune Expressway Near Khandala
An accident occurred on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Khandala where a big truck turned turtle. The incident was captured on CCTV camera.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 06:59 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab of the CCTV footage | IANS

The incidents of vehicles overspeeding on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway are not new. A CCTC footage captured on August 17, shows a huge truck overturned on the Khandala patch of the expressway. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in the accident.

The CCTV shows the accident occurred on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway at Khandala Borghat's Amrutanjan bridge, where a big speeding truck turned turtle. The accident took place around 2 pm on August 17. The truck driver sustained minor injuries and the traffic was halted for some time, reports say.

Fortunately, there were no major injuries in the accident.

article-image

In another recent accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, on May 20 a truck overturned and fell on a car running towards Pune. The accident had taken place at Khandala's Battery Hill. As per reports, two people died in the accident and six were injured.

