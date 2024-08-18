Video: Speeding Truck Overturns On Mumbai-Pune Expressway Near Khandala

Screengrab of the CCTV footage | IANS

The incidents of vehicles overspeeding on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway are not new. A CCTC footage captured on August 17, shows a huge truck overturned on the Khandala patch of the expressway. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in the accident.

The CCTV shows the accident occurred on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway at Khandala Borghat's Amrutanjan bridge, where a big speeding truck turned turtle. The accident took place around 2 pm on August 17. The truck driver sustained minor injuries and the traffic was halted for some time, reports say.

Fortunately, there were no major injuries in the accident.

In another recent accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, on May 20 a truck overturned and fell on a car running towards Pune. The accident had taken place at Khandala's Battery Hill. As per reports, two people died in the accident and six were injured.