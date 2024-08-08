 Navi Mumbai: Ward Boy Killed After Speeding Car Rams Into Him At Mumbai-Pune Expressway
Navi Mumbai: Ward Boy Killed After Speeding Car Rams Into Him At Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Navi Mumbai: Ward Boy Killed After Speeding Car Rams Into Him At Mumbai-Pune Expressway

A case has been registered against the car driver under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Motor Vehicle Act.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 04:15 AM IST
article-image
The deceased victim in the case | FPJ

A 42-year-old man was killed in a late-night accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Sunday. , Ananda Dharmu Virkar, a resident of Kamothe and ward boy at King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital, was returning from his village in Satara on a scooter when a speeding car hit him from behind.

The car driver, Rizwan Siraj Khan, 25, was travelling from Pune to Mumbai. The impact threw Virkar off his scooter, causing fatal head injuries. Shivaji Hanumant Kharat, the father-in-law of the deceased, reported told the police that Virkar had visited their family temple in Maan, Satara, for a ritual. Virkar left his residence at 1am on August 4, reached the village by afternoon, and began his return journey at 4pm. after visiting the temple.

The police said that after the car collided with the scooter, two trucks on the same route applied sudden brakes and hit the divider. One of the truck drivers and the car driver sustained injuries. A case has been registered against the car driver under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Motor Vehicle Act.

