 Pune: 65-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Dies of Heart Attack Following Argument Over Furniture Repair in Kalyaninagar (VIDEO)
The altercation, which was caught on camera, has since gone viral on social media.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 04:01 PM IST
In a shocking incident in Pune, a 65-year-old woman allegedly died of a heart attack following an argument with a neighbor over furniture repair in Kalyaninagar on Saturday.

According to a report by Pune Pulse, the deceased has been identified as Tara Raja Ram Agarwal. The family alleges that the argument began over furniture repair work being done at the flat of the deceased woman’s friend, which caused dust to enter another flat.

Family to file complaint

What started as a minor dispute escalated when the deceased’s son, who is part of the society’s management body, became involved. After a fierce altercation with verbal abuse, Agarwal complained of unease and was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared dead upon arrival. The family has stated that they will soon initiate legal proceedings against the other party following her death.

