VIDEO: Sikh Man Dies Due To Heart Attack During Training Session At Gym In Maharashtra's Sambhaji Nagar

Mumbai: The incidents of deaths due to sudden heart attacks are on the rise in the country. The cases have spiked at an alarming level as many cases have come to the fore in which people are dying due to sudden heart attacks while dancing, working, and exercising. Many videos have also surfaced on the internet in which people are seen collapsing after suffering sudden heart attacks and losing their lives. A similar incident has come to the fore from Maharashtra's Sambhaji Nagar, in which a Sikh man has died after suffering a heart attack while exercising during a training session at a gym.

The incident occurred on Saturday (July 20) inside a gym in Sambhaji Nagar, in which a few people are seen dancing in the class. The incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed in the gym, and the video is going viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that a woman and around five men, including the victim, are warming up ahead of an exercise session in the morning at around 7:45 AM.

As the Sikh man with a black turban on his head started to exercise, he began feeling uncomfortable. He stopped exercising and stood in the corner of the gym. After some time, he collapsed, and the other members at the gym continued with their exercise session. As they noticed the man who had fallen to the ground, they rushed towards him and tried to help him. However, the man had already died due to a heart attack. The deceased man seemed to be in his mid-30s.

The incidents of heart attacks that are coming to the fore from across the country are terrifying, as the victims range from kids to elderly persons. Even fit people are losing their lives due to heart attacks. The incidents raise concerns about cardiovascular health. People should get regular check-ups, and the government should raise awareness about cardiovascular health in the country. This may help in curbing these incidents in the future.