 Pune Porsche Case: SC Denies Anticipatory Bail To Father Of Minor Driver's Friend
Pune Porsche Case: SC Denies Anticipatory Bail To Father Of Minor Driver's Friend

The applicant's minor son was allegedly in the rear seat of the luxury car, which was reportedly being driven by another minor

Updated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 03:57 PM IST
Pune Porsche Case: SC Denies Anticipatory Bail To Father Of Minor Driver's Friend | Sourced

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to grant anticipatory bail to a man in a case pertaining to the Porsche car accident, which claimed two lives, in Pune earlier this year.

A bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah declined to interfere with a Bombay High Court order that had denied anticipatory bail to Arunkumar Devnath Singh, the father of the minor driver's friend.

"You may have a case in the trial. We are not inclined," the bench said.

The applicant's minor son was allegedly in the rear seat of the luxury car, which was reportedly being driven by another minor. Both minors were purportedly drunk when the car fatally knocked down two persons on a motorbike in Pune's Kalyani Nagar in the wee hours of May 19. The victims, a man and a woman, were later identified to be IT professionals.

The parents of the juvenile driver allegedly bribed the doctors to swap his blood samples with those of his mother.

Similarly, Singh had been accused of replacing the blood samples of his son in connivance with the doctors at the government-run Sassoon Hospital.

The high court on October 23 noted in its order that "prima facie ingredients of an offence" were made out against the applicant, underlining indications that the blood samples of his minor son were replaced for him to go scot-free.

Agreeing with the prosecution that the applicant absconding created an impediment to the probe, the high court rejected the pre-arrest bail plea.

