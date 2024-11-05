Pune: ₹16.34 Crore Worth Of Drugs, Liquor, Gold, Cash Seized Since Assembly Polls Announcement

Representative Image | File Photo

Drugs, liquor, gold and cash worth ₹16.34 crore have been seized in Pune district since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect following the announcement of the Maharashtra Assembly polls schedule.

According to an official notification released by the Pune District Collectorate, cash worth ₹9.01 crore, liquor worth ₹3.05 crore, drugs worth ₹40 lakh, precious metals worth ₹1.04 crore and other items worth ₹2.82 crore have been seized in the district.

The highest seizure was reported in the Khadakwasla Assembly constituency (₹5.22 crore), followed by Shirur (₹4.27 crore) and Bhor (₹1.36 crore), while the lowest seizure was reported in Ambegaon (₹4.35 lakh), followed by Pimpri (₹6.16 lakh) and Shivajinagar (₹6.53 lakh).

Meanwhile, according to the notification, the total number of registered voters in the district is 88,49,590. Of these, 45,79,216 are male, 42,69,569 are female and 805 are third gender.

Chinchwad has the largest number of registered voters at 6.63 lakh, followed by Hadapsar (6.25 lakh) and Bhosari (6.08 lakh). Kasba Peth has the lowest number of voters in the district, with 2.83 lakh.