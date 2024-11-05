 Pune: Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams BJP MP Medha Kulkarni For Spreading 'Fake News' About Uddhav Thackeray, Warns Of Complaint To Election Commission
After Medha Kulkarni's post, several X users commented that the news was fake and asked her to take down the tweet

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 10:34 AM IST
article-image
Pune: Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams BJP MP Medha Kulkarni For Spreading 'Fake News' About Uddhav Thackeray, Warns Of Complaint To Election Commission | File Photos

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni for spreading "fake news" against her party chief Uddhav Thackeray. She also warned Kulkarni to take down her post, or else she would submit a written complaint to the Election Commission.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Chaturvedi wrote, "A BJP MP is busy spreading fake news. @MahaCyber1, get her to take this down, or I will have to submit a written complaint to the state election commission."

Kulkarni had posted a Marathi newspaper clipping which alleged Thackeray had said that if public animal sacrifices are not allowed during Eid in housing societies, then lighting should also not be allowed during Diwali.

Pune Sees Spike In Respiratory Illnesses As Air Quality Declines After Diwali Celebrations
After Kulkarni's post, several X users commented that the news was fake and asked her to take down the tweet. "Madam... We have respect for you. Please don't fall prey to such fake news and contribute to spreading it. Thanks," wrote one user. "I appreciate your work and respect you. But this is fake!!!! Please delete it," said another user.

As of Tuesday morning, Kulkarni is yet to take down her post.

Check out the reactions below:

