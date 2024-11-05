Pune: Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams BJP MP Medha Kulkarni For Spreading 'Fake News' About Uddhav Thackeray, Warns Of Complaint To Election Commission | File Photos

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni for spreading "fake news" against her party chief Uddhav Thackeray. She also warned Kulkarni to take down her post, or else she would submit a written complaint to the Election Commission.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Chaturvedi wrote, "A BJP MP is busy spreading fake news. @MahaCyber1, get her to take this down, or I will have to submit a written complaint to the state election commission."

A BJP MP is busy spreading fake news. @MahaCyber1 get her to take this down or will have to submit a written complaint to state election commission https://t.co/BKRWQaHXPL — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) November 4, 2024

Kulkarni had posted a Marathi newspaper clipping which alleged Thackeray had said that if public animal sacrifices are not allowed during Eid in housing societies, then lighting should also not be allowed during Diwali.

After Kulkarni's post, several X users commented that the news was fake and asked her to take down the tweet. "Madam... We have respect for you. Please don't fall prey to such fake news and contribute to spreading it. Thanks," wrote one user. "I appreciate your work and respect you. But this is fake!!!! Please delete it," said another user.

As of Tuesday morning, Kulkarni is yet to take down her post.

Just check if this is a fake news or what. Could not find anywhere else in credible media. — डॉ. विश्वंभर चौधरी (@DrVishwam) November 4, 2024

Madam... We have respect for you. Please don't fall pray to such fake news and contribute in spreading it. Thanks — Summiter (@drsandeepbgore) November 5, 2024

This is fake news madam. Not expected from you — Sagar Nangare (@sagarnangare) November 5, 2024

I appreciate your work, and respect you. But, this is fake!!!! Please delete it — Nitten G (@SimplyNG24) November 4, 2024