Pune Sees Spike In Respiratory Illnesses As Air Quality Declines After Diwali Celebrations | Sourced

Pune's Air Quality Index (AQI) has suffered a notable decline post-Diwali celebrations. As air quality dips, hospitals in Pune are seeing a rise in respiratory illnesses including coughs, allergic bronchitis and asthma.

The Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) has seen an increase in patients coming in with respiratory complaints. "There is a slight increase in cases of cold and cough along with respiratory illnesses, especially those with pre-existing asthma. Symptoms like persistent coughing, sore throat and nasal congestion are lingering well beyond the usual recovery period, with some patients experiencing these effects for up to three weeks due to the weather change and the increase in air pollution levels," said Dr Eknath Pawar, Dean, SGH.

The Free Press Journal checked with doctors in private and government hospitals and found that cases of respiratory illness have increased post-Diwali. The conditions have worsened for people with known asthma.

Dr Smita Sangade, Medical Superintendent at PMC-run Kamla Nehru hospital, said, "We've been noticing an increase in upper respiratory tract infections accompanied by a dry cough. Infants, particularly preterm babies and neonates, are more prone to get the infection. We are seeing a rise in cases related to cold and cough, lethargy, and in cases with known asthmatic patients, we have used steroids and nebulisation. In some extreme cases, we have also hospitalised patients for respiratory support, ranging from oxygen therapy to ventilation. The increase in cases is likely to occur due to an increase in pollution level and changing weather conditions."

Dr Murarji Ghadge, Senior ENT Surgeon and Sleep Specialist, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune said, "Over the past few weeks, my colleagues and I have observed a noticeable increase in cases of respiratory distress, particularly among vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing respiratory conditions like asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Pune has consistently breached safe limits, posing a direct threat to respiratory health and, consequently, overall well-being. High levels of particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) and other pollutants damage the respiratory system, inflaming the airways and making it harder for patients to breathe comfortably. Prolonged exposure can worsen chronic conditions, lead to respiratory infections, and even impact cardiovascular health."

Dr Manoj Pawar, Associate Consultant, Pulmonology, Manipal Hospital, Pune, attributes the increase in cases of respiratory infections to mutated strains of respiratory viruses. "Post-Diwali, the AQI levels in Pune have increased. To minimise symptoms and protect respiratory health, it is essential to limit outdoor activities during high-pollution periods, particularly during peak traffic hours. Wearing N95 masks when stepping out can provide some protection against airborne pollutants."