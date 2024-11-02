 Fake Weapon, Says Pune Police After Video Of Man Brandishing Pistol & Threatening Public On Bike Goes Viral
After the video went viral on Friday, Baramati MP and NCP-SP Working President Supriya Sule expressed her concerns on the microblogging site

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 02, 2024, 06:56 PM IST
After a video went viral on social media showing a man sitting pillion on a bike and brandishing a pistol to threaten the public near a bridge in Warje, the Pune Police on Saturday stated through its official X (formerly Twitter) handle that the weapon was fake. The police added that both the man and the bike rider had been detained.

"It was a fake weapon. While both the accused visible in the video are in Sinhagad Police custody, a case has been registered at Sinhagad Police Station under BNS 351(2), 281, MV Act Sec 184, 119/177 & 135 BP Act and Sec 7 of Criminal Law Amendment Act," read the post.

After the video went viral on Friday, Baramati MP and NCP-SP Working President Supriya Sule expressed her concerns on the microblogging site.

She wrote, "Between Warje Bridge and Navale Bridge in Pune, terror was spread by someone brandishing guns in broad daylight. This incident is very serious. During the BJP-led coalition government, the Home Minister's weakness has allowed criminals to operate freely. Common people are suffering the consequences. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is committed to arresting such criminals and restoring law and order in Pune and across the state."

Several others on social media also expressed their concerns, as criminal activities have risen in Pune in recent months.

