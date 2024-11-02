Pune: VBA Chief Prakash Ambedkar Shares Video From ICU After Angioplasty; Here's What He Said (WATCH VIDEO) | Video Screengrab

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar on Saturday shared a video from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital in Pune after successfully undergoing angioplasty.

Watch Video:

In the video, the two-time Lok Sabha MP from Akola and a one-term Rajya Sabha member said, "After the angioplasty procedure, the doctor has kept me under observation. With the poll bugle having been sounded, this election is significant. It's especially important for OBCs, as their reservation may be stopped after the elections. Therefore, I request people to support VBA and vote for the gas cylinder symbol."

Earlier on Thursday, Ambedkar was admitted to a hospital in Pune after experiencing chest pain. The angiography report showed a small blockage in the right coronary artery, after which the attending team of cardiologists recommended an angioplasty.

"Ambedkar's angioplasty was successful. He will be under medical observation in the ICU for the next 24 hours. The Ambedkar family thanks everyone for their support, concern and messages," said VBA spokesperson Siddharth Mokle.

Ambedkar's sudden illness has pushed him out of the campaign for the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly elections in which the VBA is contesting a majority of the 288 seats. In his absence, the VBA state President Rekha, along with the Election Coordination Committee, Manifesto Committee, and Media & Research Department, have been asked to lead the party poll campaign for the next few days, added Mokle.

This is the second time in barely three years that Ambedkar—the grandson of the Chief Architect of the Indian Constitution Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar—has experienced a cardiac-related problem. In July 2021, he underwent major emergency heart surgery at a Pune hospital, and he was rendered out of action for many weeks post-operation.