 Pune: VBA Chief Prakash Ambedkar Shares Video From ICU After Angioplasty; Here's What He Said (WATCH VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: VBA Chief Prakash Ambedkar Shares Video From ICU After Angioplasty; Here's What He Said (WATCH VIDEO)

Pune: VBA Chief Prakash Ambedkar Shares Video From ICU After Angioplasty; Here's What He Said (WATCH VIDEO)

This is the second time in barely three years that Prakash Ambedkar—the grandson of the Chief Architect of the Indian Constitution Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar—has experienced a cardiac-related problem

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 02, 2024, 06:43 PM IST
article-image
Pune: VBA Chief Prakash Ambedkar Shares Video From ICU After Angioplasty; Here's What He Said (WATCH VIDEO) | Video Screengrab

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar on Saturday shared a video from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital in Pune after successfully undergoing angioplasty.

Watch Video:

In the video, the two-time Lok Sabha MP from Akola and a one-term Rajya Sabha member said, "After the angioplasty procedure, the doctor has kept me under observation. With the poll bugle having been sounded, this election is significant. It's especially important for OBCs, as their reservation may be stopped after the elections. Therefore, I request people to support VBA and vote for the gas cylinder symbol."

Read Also
Commuters Slam Pune Metro For Shutting Down Services From 6PM To 10PM On Laxmi Pujan: 'This Is...
article-image

Earlier on Thursday, Ambedkar was admitted to a hospital in Pune after experiencing chest pain. The angiography report showed a small blockage in the right coronary artery, after which the attending team of cardiologists recommended an angioplasty.

FPJ Shorts
Meet Anish Sarkar: 3-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Chess Player In History To Secure FIDE Rating
Meet Anish Sarkar: 3-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Chess Player In History To Secure FIDE Rating
GATE 2025 Application Correction Deadline Extended To November 10; Check Details
GATE 2025 Application Correction Deadline Extended To November 10; Check Details
Indian Railways Penalise 12,609 Persons In Anti-Littering Drive During Swachhata Pakhwada, Plant 2,63,000 Saplings
Indian Railways Penalise 12,609 Persons In Anti-Littering Drive During Swachhata Pakhwada, Plant 2,63,000 Saplings
Bigg Boss 18: ‘Main Character Bolne Se Ho Nahi Jaata,’ Says Digvijay Rathee On Kashish Kapoor Calling Herself Reason Behind His Wild Card Entry
Bigg Boss 18: ‘Main Character Bolne Se Ho Nahi Jaata,’ Says Digvijay Rathee On Kashish Kapoor Calling Herself Reason Behind His Wild Card Entry

"Ambedkar's angioplasty was successful. He will be under medical observation in the ICU for the next 24 hours. The Ambedkar family thanks everyone for their support, concern and messages," said VBA spokesperson Siddharth Mokle.

Ambedkar's sudden illness has pushed him out of the campaign for the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly elections in which the VBA is contesting a majority of the 288 seats. In his absence, the VBA state President Rekha, along with the Election Coordination Committee, Manifesto Committee, and Media & Research Department, have been asked to lead the party poll campaign for the next few days, added Mokle.

Read Also
Pune Assembly Election Ground Report: Hadapsar Residents Urge Candidates To Address Water, Roads,...
article-image

This is the second time in barely three years that Ambedkar—the grandson of the Chief Architect of the Indian Constitution Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar—has experienced a cardiac-related problem. In July 2021, he underwent major emergency heart surgery at a Pune hospital, and he was rendered out of action for many weeks post-operation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Congress's Shivajinagar Candidate Datta Bahirat Vows To Scrap Projects Impacting Vetal Tekdi;...

Pune: Congress's Shivajinagar Candidate Datta Bahirat Vows To Scrap Projects Impacting Vetal Tekdi;...

Pune: MVA Backs Independent Bapu Bhegade, Fields No Candidate In Maval Assembly Constituency Against...

Pune: MVA Backs Independent Bapu Bhegade, Fields No Candidate In Maval Assembly Constituency Against...

Fake Weapon, Says Pune Police After Video Of Man Brandishing Pistol & Threatening Public On Bike...

Fake Weapon, Says Pune Police After Video Of Man Brandishing Pistol & Threatening Public On Bike...

Pune: VBA Chief Prakash Ambedkar Shares Video From ICU After Angioplasty; Here's What He Said (WATCH...

Pune: VBA Chief Prakash Ambedkar Shares Video From ICU After Angioplasty; Here's What He Said (WATCH...

Pune Shocker! Ex-Army Man Shoots Neighbour In Yerwada Over Parking Dispute (VIDEO)

Pune Shocker! Ex-Army Man Shoots Neighbour In Yerwada Over Parking Dispute (VIDEO)