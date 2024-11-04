 Pune Residents Slam PMC For Failing To Tackle Open Garbage Burning Issue
Sandip Kadam, head of the solid waste management department of the PMC, stated, "We are taking strict action against the violators and we have also increased the fine. Now we impose a fine of ₹5000 against the violators."

Indu BhagatUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 12:00 PM IST
article-image
Pune Residents Slam PMC For Failing To Tackle Open Garbage Burning Issue | X/@AreaPashan

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has failed to implement the Solid Waste (Management) Rules, 2016, allege city residents.

Despite the directions issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), rampant open garbage burning continues in the city.

On October 13, the Free Press Journal highlighted the issue of garbage burning in various parts of the city which is causing trouble to residents as garbage burning leaves soot and fumes hanging in the air.

Aditya Patil, resident of Kalyani Nagar, said, "This is a recurring issue at the same plot near Cybage/Dmart. Open burning here is repeatedly creating serious health and safety hazards. The smoke impacts air quality, making it hard for residents to breathe, and poses a significant fire risk, especially with dry conditions. We urge local authorities to intervene immediately to stop this hazardous practice and ensure the safety and well-being of the community."

Rachana Aggarwal, the chairperson of Team Swachh Kalyaninagar, a citizens group said, "It's sad that the garbage is being burnt in the open repeatedly. The fine imposed by PMC is very minimal and is much delayed. It does not work as a deterrent. The property owner should be taken to task by the police too."

Kavita Raman, a resident of the Hadapsar area, said, "Burning of garbage in open space is illegal and garbage burning at the site has been frequent. We have complained to the PMC and still, the garbage burning issue is happening. Post Diwali, people are burning the garbage in their areas."

Meanwhile, Sandip Kadam, head of the solid waste management department of the PMC, stated, "We are taking strict action against the violators and we have also increased the fine. Now we impose a fine of ₹5000 against the violators." 

