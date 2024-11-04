Pune: 179 Withdraw Nominations, 303 Candidates Remain For 21 Assembly Seats; Check Out Constituency-Wise Breakdown

Pune: 178 Withdraw Nominations, 304 Candidates Remain For 21 Assembly Seats; Check Out Constituency-Wise Breakdown | File Photo

A total of 179 independents and rebels have withdrawn their nominations from 21 Assembly seats in Pune district. This leaves 303 candidates in the fray, with the highest number in Chinchwad (21) and the lowest in Bhor and Maval (6 each).

Here is the constituency-wise breakdown:

1. Junnar – 11 (6 nominations withdrawn)

2. Ambegaon – 11 (6 nominations withdrawn)

3. Khed-Alandi – 13 (9 nominations withdrawn)

4. Shirur – 11 (14 nominations withdrawn)

5. Daund – 14 (6 nominations withdrawn)

6. Indapur - 24 (10 nominations withdrawn)

7. Baramati – 23 (9 nominations withdrawn)

8. Purandar – 16 (10 nominations withdrawn)

9. Bhor – 6 (9 nominations withdrawn)

10. Maval – 6 (6 nominations withdrawn)

11. Chinchwad – 21 (7 nominations withdrawn)

12. Pimpri – 15 (21 nominations withdrawn)

13. Bhosari – 11 (7 nominations withdrawn)

14. Wadgaon Sheri – 16 (8 nominations withdrawn)

15. Shivajinagar – 13 (7 nominations withdrawn)

16. Kothrud – 12 (9 nominations withdrawn)

17. Khadakwasla – 14 (10 nominations withdrawn)

18. Parvati – 15 (5 nominations withdrawn)

19. Hadapsar – 19 (12 nominations withdrawn)

20. Pune Cantonment – 20 (6 nominations withdrawn)

21. Kasba Peth – 12 (2 nominations withdrawn)