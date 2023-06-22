Pune: Pollution Issue of Indrayani and Pavana Rivers Takes Centre Stage As Government Seeks Report |

Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant has directed officials to prepare a detailed project report to address the issue of water pollution caused by industrial and household waste in the Indrayani and Pavana rivers. The pollution has been attributed to the discharge of wastewater from industrial activities in the Pimpri Chinchwad, Chakan, and Hinjewadi areas under the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

During the discussions, Minister Samant emphasized the significance of the Indrayani and Pavana river revival project and stressed the importance of collaboration among all relevant stakeholders. The estimated cost of the project is around 1500 crores, requiring immediate funding from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation for its successful implementation. Minister Samant ordered the prompt formation of a committee, led by the Municipal Commissioner, which should include local public representatives and NGOs, to oversee the project.

Samant assures government's support for the project

Minister Samant assured the government's support for the project and urged the administration to issue tenders by October 2023, with the aim of completing the project within two years. Additionally, 10 acres of land in Charholi have been designated for the relocation of 92 small entrepreneurs affected by the development plan road.

MP Srirang Barne expressed concerns about the pollution of the Indrayani River, particularly its impact on the numerous devotees visiting the Dehu-Alandi area. He called for the project to be expedited to address the grievances of the devotees.

During the meeting, Commissioner Shekhar Singh provided a comprehensive presentation on the project and the preventive measures being undertaken by the Municipal Corporation to curb water pollution.

Present at the meeting were Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh, Additional Commissioner of PMRDA Deepak Singla, Chief Executive Officer of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation Dr. Bipin Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad Ayush Prasad, along with representatives from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, Hinjewadi, Man, Talegaon, Dehu, Alandi Municipal Council, industry associations, and NGOs. The collaborative efforts of these stakeholders were highlighted in their collective commitment to combat water pollution.

