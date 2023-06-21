120 Suspects Detained During Palkhi By Pune Rural Police | Anand Chaini

In a crackdown on theft during the Ashadhi Wari Palkhi procession, the Pune Rural Police apprehended a staggering 120 suspects. However, only five were caught red-handed pilfering change from devotees. The operation of the police resulted in the recovery of stolen valuables worth a total of Rs. 73,000.

According to police sources, the arrested individuals have been identified as Rajendra Ramu Mane (34 years old) and Pandurang Sonyabapu Masalkar (46 years old), both residents of Pathardi, Ahmednagar, Rajendra Singh Baaham Singh (48 years old), a resident of Sindarpur Palbal, Haryana, Sunil Namdev Kale (38 years old), a resident of Jogeshwari, Mumbai, and Rizwan, also known as Saddam Qureshi, hailing from Ward 2 Srirampur, Ahmednagar.

Officials in plain clothes on job

Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal had issued strict directives to ensure the safety of people and their belongings during the Palkhi ceremony, emphasizing the maintenance of law and order. Accordingly, officials in plain clothes, along with women staff, were deployed alongside the palanquins. A total of 22 individuals were apprehended during the procession of Dnyaneshwar Maharaj's palanquin, with Rajendra Mane being arrested for theft. A case has been registered against him at Saswad police station.

During the Palkhi of Tukaram Maharaj, 98 people were taken into custody under suspicion, including 68 males and 30 females. Among them, Rajendra Bhasham Singh was caught in the act of attempting to snatch a mangal sutra, leading to his immediate arrest while trying to flee. Sunil Kale and Rizwan, known as Saddam Qureshi, were caught red-handed extorting money from devotees passing through the tunnel under the bridge. Furthermore, a case has been filed against Kailas Pawar, a resident of Sane Chowk Bhimshaktinagar Chikhli, for snatching gold jewellery from a minor girl's neck. Another individual, Sanket Rahul Abdule, was apprehended while reaching into a warkari's pocket and attempting to withdraw cash.

