NCP Celebrates Gaddar Day in Pune After Raut Writes to UN to declare June 20 'World Traitors Day'; Know More

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 20, 2023
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders and workers observed "gaddar din" (traitor's day) on Tuesday in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra to mark the first anniversary of the rebellion by Shiv Sena legislators, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction leader, Sanjay Raut had written to United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday demanding that June 20 be declared as 'World Traitors Day'.
Led by NCP working president and Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule, the party workers in Mumbai shouted slogans and carried symbolic "khoke" (cartons) to claim the rebel legislators took money to come to power in the state.
The rebellion in June last year led by Eknath Shinde culminated in the collapse of the then Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, comprising the Sena, NCP and Congress.
On June 30, 2022, Shinde became the chief minister along with Devendra Fadnavis of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as deputy CM.
During the protests, Sule and others shouted slogans like “Pannas (50) Khoke, Ekdum Ok”, to allege that the rebel legislators had taken Rs 50 crore each as bribe.
The Sharad Pawar-led party had earlier organised public meetings explaining the Supreme Court verdict on the political crisis in Maharashtra and how speaker Rahul Narvekar is duty-bound to disqualify 16 rebel MLAs.
The Supreme Court last month ruled that then Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was not justified in calling upon then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove a majority in the Assembly on June 30, 2022.
A constitutional bench had also observed that it cannot restore the Thackeray government as he resigned without facing a floor test.
