Nashik, Dhule, Dindori Lok Sabha Polls: Polling Booths Set For Voters; Candidates’ Future To Be Sealed Today |

Campaigning for the Nashik, Dindori, and Dhule Lok Sabha constituencies concluded on Saturday, May 18. On the last day, all candidates intensified their efforts. Now, the attention of district residents turns to the polls to be held on Today. Meanwhile, on Sunday, May 19, officers and staff left for the polling stations with materials.

Polling for the Nashik, Dindori, and Dhule constituencies will be held on Monday in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The political atmosphere in the district has been stirred due to the accusations and counter-accusations that have been ongoing for the last fortnight.

Nashik Lok Sabha seat

Since the announcement of the elections, Nashik Lok Sabha constituency has become a focus of attention in the state, while Dindori is also in the limelight due to the onion issue. In all these developments, at least a month has passed in deciding who will fight from the grand alliance in Nashik. The alliance announced the name of its candidate with just two days left to file nominations. That is why the attention of the state is now on the battle of Nashik.

In Nashik and Dindori constituencies, the campaigning stopped on Saturday. Earlier, for the last 15 days, the candidates have canvassed the constituency intensively. The public campaign has now ended. So the administration has also come on alert mode. On the other hand, after the campaign has subsided, all eyes are on voting. The calculation of victory on June 4 will be based on the percentage of voting in both constituencies.

Constituencies at glance

In the Nashik Lok Sabha constituency, a total of 31 candidates are in the fray, including Hemant Godse of the Shinde group from the Mahayuti, Rajabhau Waje of the Thackeray group from the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Shantigiri Maharaj of the Jai Babaji family who has entered as a independent candidate, and Karan Gaikar of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi.

In the Dindori Lok Sabha Constituency, which is a leader in onion production, there are a total of ten candidates in the fray, but the real fight will be between the BJP candidate of the Grand Alliance, Dr Bharti Pawar, and the candidate of the Nationalist Sharad Pawar Group, Bhaskar Bhagre form Maha Vikas Aghadi. Dr Pawar was relieved when former MP Harishchandra Chavan rested his sword of rebellion and withdrew from the constituency. On the other hand, Bhaskar Bhagare felt relieved after the withdrawal of the application by the former MLA GP Gavit.

Falling in the onion-growing belts of north-western Maharashtra, the Dhule Lok Sabha constituency is beset with woes similar to its neighbours like Nandurbar, Dindori (ST) and Nashik, all bordering Gujarat state. A total of 18 candidates are in the fray, including 11 Independent candidates.

It is currently represented by a cancer specialist medico, Subhash Bhamre, who is among the handful of BJP MPs who were not dropped and will attempt his hat-trick from Dhule in the May 20 parliamentary elections.

His prime opponent is another medico, veteran Congresswoman Shobha Bachhav, who came up from the grassroots to become a Mayor and Maharashtra Minister. Without a perceptible wave to help both sides, the battle for Dhule has chiefly become a battle between the two good doctors, and it remains to be seen who will 'treat' and who will provide the 'healing touch' to Dhule.