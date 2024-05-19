Nashik: Man Assaults 60-Year-Old In Kazigadi Area, Mobile on Charging Stolen | Representational Image

An incident of a drunk man beating up a 60-year-old took place in the Kazigadi area. The elderly man was injured due to the use of a wooden stick, and a case has been registered at the Bhadrakali police station. The accused, Dagdu Laxman Jonje, resides near Shitala Devi Mandir in Kazigadi. The complaint was filed by Ashok Ananda Sanap, who lives near Saptashrungi Devi Temple in Ganeshwadi.



Sanap went to the Kazigadi area on May 15. While walking on the road from the Kumbharwada area, the intoxicated suspect began to abuse him without any reason. When Sanap tried to question him, the suspect beat him severely with a wooden stick. Sanap sustained injuries in the scuffle, and further investigation is being conducted by Constable Mahale.

Read Also VIDEO: Another Hoarding Collapses in Pune Injuring Two People And Horse

Mobile stolen while charging in MHB Colony

An incident of theft occurred in the MHB Colony area, where thieves entered an open house and stole a mobile phone that was charging. The stolen phone is valued at approximately ₹30,000, and a case has been registered at the Satpur police station.



Abhishek Bhausaheb Kawade, residing at Room No. 658, MHB Colony, Satpur, filed the complaint. The incident took place on Thursday, the 16th, while the Kawade family was at home. Unknown thieves entered the open house and stole the mobile phone. Further investigation is underway by the police.