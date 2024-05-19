 Nashik: Man Assaults 60-Year-Old In Kazigadi Area, Mobile on Charging Stolen
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Man Assaults 60-Year-Old In Kazigadi Area, Mobile on Charging Stolen

Nashik: Man Assaults 60-Year-Old In Kazigadi Area, Mobile on Charging Stolen

Sanap went to the Kazigadi area on May 15. While walking on the road from the Kumbharwada area, the intoxicated suspect began to abuse him without any reason.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Sunday, May 19, 2024, 01:59 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Man Assaults 60-Year-Old In Kazigadi Area, Mobile on Charging Stolen | Representational Image

An incident of a drunk man beating up a 60-year-old took place in the Kazigadi area. The elderly man was injured due to the use of a wooden stick, and a case has been registered at the Bhadrakali police station. The accused, Dagdu Laxman Jonje, resides near Shitala Devi Mandir in Kazigadi. The complaint was filed by Ashok Ananda Sanap, who lives near Saptashrungi Devi Temple in Ganeshwadi.

Sanap went to the Kazigadi area on May 15. While walking on the road from the Kumbharwada area, the intoxicated suspect began to abuse him without any reason. When Sanap tried to question him, the suspect beat him severely with a wooden stick. Sanap sustained injuries in the scuffle, and further investigation is being conducted by Constable Mahale.

Read Also
VIDEO: Another Hoarding Collapses in Pune Injuring Two People And Horse
article-image

Mobile stolen while charging in MHB Colony

An incident of theft occurred in the MHB Colony area, where thieves entered an open house and stole a mobile phone that was charging. The stolen phone is valued at approximately ₹30,000, and a case has been registered at the Satpur police station.

Abhishek Bhausaheb Kawade, residing at Room No. 658, MHB Colony, Satpur, filed the complaint. The incident took place on Thursday, the 16th, while the Kawade family was at home. Unknown thieves entered the open house and stole the mobile phone. Further investigation is underway by the police.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Aurangabad: Family Dispute Erupts into Violent Clash at Women’s Complaint Redressal Cell

Aurangabad: Family Dispute Erupts into Violent Clash at Women’s Complaint Redressal Cell

Aurangabad: Hoarding Association Concerned About Safety of Residents

Aurangabad: Hoarding Association Concerned About Safety of Residents

Latur News: MSEDCL Staffer Held Taking Bribe; One Killed, Four Injured in Clash in Latur

Latur News: MSEDCL Staffer Held Taking Bribe; One Killed, Four Injured in Clash in Latur

Nashik: Man Assaults 60-Year-Old In Kazigadi Area, Mobile on Charging Stolen

Nashik: Man Assaults 60-Year-Old In Kazigadi Area, Mobile on Charging Stolen

Nashik: Onion Export Duty Hurts Farmers, Prices Drop to ₹700 per Quintal in Lasalgaon Bazar Samiti

Nashik: Onion Export Duty Hurts Farmers, Prices Drop to ₹700 per Quintal in Lasalgaon Bazar Samiti