Nashik, Dindori Lok Sabha Seats: Comprehensive Security Arrangements in Place For Polls

With the polling in Nashik and Dindori Lok Sabha constituencies scheduled for today, security measures have been significantly ramped up. To ensure a smooth polling process, approximately 4000 police officers and personnel have been deployed across the city.

These security forces will maintain a robust presence at polling stations, 'strong rooms,' and 'EVM' distribution and collection centers until the conclusion of polling on Monday night.

The security detail includes city and rural police, Maharashtra Police Academy recruits, trainee constables from Latur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, and Nagpur, as well as home guards.

Additionally, units from the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Andhra Pradesh Armed Reserve Police, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed. Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik has reviewed security arrangements and provided guidance to the police force.

Starting Sunday morning, 'EVMs' and election materials were transported to polling stations under armed security. Heavy police presence was maintained overnight, and security set up will be continued through the polling period and until all election materials are securely returned to the 'strong rooms.'

For the Nashik and Dindori constituencies, a total of 17,028 officers and employees have been appointed to ensure the election process runs smoothly. Key officials involved in the election process include Collector and District Election Officer Jalaj Sharma, Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, and several other election inspectors and assistant election officers.

The 'strong rooms' for Nashik East, West, Central, and Deolali Camp constituencies are located at:

- Nashik East: Sports Complex, New Adgaon Naka

- Nashik Central: Karmaveer Dadasaheb Gaikwad Auditorium, Bhabhanagar

- Nashik West: Chhatrapati Sambhaji Stadium, CIDCO

- Deolali Camp: Godavari Hall, Trimbak Road

The 'strong room' at Ambad will house 'EVMs' from Dindori and Nashik. A dedicated force of 60 officers, including Deputy Commissioners of Police, Assistant Commissioners, inspectors, and sub-inspectors, along with units of CRPF and SRPF, will secure these locations.

Under the leadership of Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, the city's security plan involves four Deputy Commissioners of Police, seven Assistant Commissioners of Police, 225 police inspectors to sub-inspectors, and a force of 2,400 police officers. Additionally, enforcement of 1,070 and 713 home guards are assigned to booth security. A separate contingent of officers and enforcers will manage 100-meter security perimeters at polling stations and other critical areas.

To further bolster security, five units of Andhra Pradesh Police and two units of CRPF have been deployed. With these extensive measures in place, the Nashik police force is committed to ensuring a safe and orderly polling process, taking legal action against any rule violations to maintain law and order throughout the election period.