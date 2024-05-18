In Pictures: Pune's Iconic Cafe Goodluck Gets Its Classic Red Hue Back

By: Aakash Singh | May 18, 2024

Cafe Goodluck, one of the oldest Iranian cafes in Pune, holds a special place in the hearts of Punekars

Anand Chaini

Located on Fergusson College Road, it is renowned for its bun maska and Irani chai

Anand Chaini

Recently, the cafe's exterior colour was changed to blue and yellow. However, its iconic red colour has now been restored, much to the delight of its patrons

Anand Chaini

With its cramped tables, narrow aisles, and, of course, its classic, no-frills menu, the cafe has preserved its old-world charm

Anand Chaini

Established by Hussain Ali Yakshi in 1935, the cafe has seamlessly woven itself into Pune's fabric, becoming an indispensable aspect of the city's identity and lifestyle

Anand Chaini

It's a go-to hangout spot for friends of all ages, from those in their 80s to teenagers aged 18

Anand Chaini

The current structure of the restaurant, spanning 3,600 square feet and accommodating 250 seats, was constructed in the 1960s and has remained unchanged since then

Anand Chaini

In addition to the iconic bun maska and chai, the cafe offers a variety of other must-try items such as keema pav, cheese omelette, cheese grilled sandwich, and double egg cheese roll

Anand Chaini

So, when are you visiting Cafe Goodluck?

Anand Chaini

Thanks For Reading!

PHOTOS: Must-See Antiques at Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum
Find out More