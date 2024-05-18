PHOTOS: Must-See Antiques at Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum

By: Aakash Singh | May 18, 2024
On the occasion of International Museum Day, observed on May 18, Pune's Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum hosted a unique exhibition of mouth organs (harmonicas)
Anand Chaini
The International Council of Museums, headquartered in Paris, France, announced that 2024 would be dedicated to the theme "Role of Museums in Education and Research
It had the exhibition showcasing the collection of renowned harmonica player Sunil Patil
This program was jointly organized by the Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum and Surabhi Music Academy, Pune
The exhibition featured rare harmonicas ranging from 2 inches to 2 feet, including chord harmonicas
Piano at display at the museum
Other musical instruments at display
Thread instrument with intrinsic carviam
Another one in shape of an animal
