PHOTOS: Must-See Antiques at Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum

By: Aakash Singh | May 18, 2024

On the occasion of International Museum Day, observed on May 18, Pune's Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum hosted a unique exhibition of mouth organs (harmonicas)

Anand Chaini

The International Council of Museums, headquartered in Paris, France, announced that 2024 would be dedicated to the theme "Role of Museums in Education and Research

Anand Chaini

It had the exhibition showcasing the collection of renowned harmonica player Sunil Patil

Anand Chaini

This program was jointly organized by the Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum and Surabhi Music Academy, Pune

Anand Chaini

The exhibition featured rare harmonicas ranging from 2 inches to 2 feet, including chord harmonicas

Anand Chaini

Piano at display at the museum

Anand Chaini

Other musical instruments at display

Anand Chaini

Thread instrument with intrinsic carviam

Anand Chaini

Another one in shape of an animal

Anand Chaini