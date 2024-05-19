Latur News: MSEDCL Staffer Held Taking Bribe; One Killed, Four Injured in Clash in Latur | Representative Image

An employee of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) was arrested on Saturday for allegedly accepting a bribe to provide a new power connection in Latur district, an official said.

A 39-year-old man had applied for a new electricity connection for a pump at his father's farm in the Ausa area of the district.

Accused Satish Kambale (38), a technician from MSEDCL's Belkund unit, allegedly took a bribe of Rs 15,000 from the customer in December last year to get the job done but kept giving excuses, said the official.

After Kambale demanded another Rs 3,000 on Friday, the customer negotiated and brought it down to Rs 2,000. He then approached the ACB, which laid a trap and nabbed Kambale while accepting the money on Saturday, the official said.

One killed, four injured in clash in Latur

A 45-year-old man was killed and four were injured in a clash between farmers due to a land dispute at a village in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Shindala village in the district on Thursday night, an official said.

Farmers attacked each other with sticks and iron rods, and one of them, Vilas Venkat More (45), a resident of Shindalwadi, was killed on the spot, he said.

Four others sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Latur, the official said.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against seven people, of which four have been arrested, assistant police inspector Rahul Kumar Bhol said.