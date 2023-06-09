Ashadhi Wari Palkhi Processions In Pune: 7000 Security Personnel Deployed | PTI File Photo

In preparation for the highly anticipated Palkhi processions of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Sant Tukaram Maharaj in Pune, comprehensive security arrangements have been made to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the event. As the city eagerly awaits the arrival of the revered palanquins, thousands of pilgrims and devotees are expected to participate, making it a grand display of faith and devotion.

To maintain law and order and provide a secure environment, a robust contingent of seven thousand police personnel, including 10 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 2 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 97 Inspectors, and 328 Assistant Inspectors and Sub Inspectors, has been deployed throughout the city. Alongside the dedicated police force, troops from the State Reserve Police Force and Home Guards will supplement the security measures.

On Monday, the Palkhi processions will enter Pune and stay in the city until Wednesday. The palanquin of Sant Tukaram Maharaj will be housed at Nivdungya Vithoba Mandir in Nana Peth, while Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj's Palkhi will be accommodated at Shri Palkhi Vithoba Temple in Bhawani Peth. Under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Ritesh Kumar and Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Karnik, meticulous planning has been done to manage the ceremonial site and ensure the smooth flow of the event.

CCTVs, Drones to keep watch

With the Palkhi processions being a major highlight, stringent security measures will be in place on Monday, focusing on the safe entry of the palanquins into the city. The police force will work diligently to oversee the proceedings, and dedicated officers will be assigned to manage traffic and maintain order during the event. To enhance surveillance and crowd management, the Palkhi route will be closely monitored using CCTV cameras and drone technology.

In an effort to safeguard devotees and prevent thefts, special teams from the crime branch will be deployed in plain clothes to deter chain snatching and mobile thefts. Additional Police Commissioner Ramnath Pokle will oversee the deployment of 150 officers from the Crime Branch for this purpose.

Read Also BJP Announces Election Chiefs For Maharashtra: Muralidhar Mohol To Lead Pune Constituency

Palkhi Ceremony Arrangements at a Glance

Deputy Commissioner of Police: 10

Assistant Commissioner of Police: 2

Inspector of Police: 97

Assistant Inspector, Sub Inspector: 328

Police personnel: 3,545

Troops of the State Reserve Police Force Home Guards

Read Also Ashadhi Wari Palkhi 2023: Traffic Changes In Pune District From June 14