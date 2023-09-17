Pune: Police Conduct Combing Operation Ahead Of Festive Season | Twitter

Ahead of the Ganeshotsav, commencing on September 19, the Pune city police conducted an extensive combing operation, inspecting numerous sensitive and strategic locations during the intervening night between Saturday and Sunday.

Police scrutinized 2,544 individuals with criminal records, revealing that only 717 were located at their registered addresses.

Authorities explained that this operation was conducted in light of the upcoming Ganesh festival and Eid-e-Milad, aiming to verify individuals with criminal records, those under surveillance, individuals who were externed, wanted criminals, and those who were absconding. The police formed separate teams for each jurisdiction. During the combing operation, the traffic police issued fines to 257 drivers.

This initiative was executed under the supervision of Police Commissioner Ritesh Kumar, Joint Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, Additional Commissioners Ramnath Pokle and Ranjan Kumar Sharma, Praveen Kumar Patil, Deputy Commissioners Amol Zende and Sandeep Singh Gill, Smartana Patil, Suhail Sharma, Shashikant Borate, Vikrant Deshmukh, and Vijay Kumar Magar.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)