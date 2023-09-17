 Pune: Police Conduct Combing Operation Ahead Of Festive Season
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Police Conduct Combing Operation Ahead Of Festive Season

Pune: Police Conduct Combing Operation Ahead Of Festive Season

Police scrutinized 2,544 individuals with criminal records, revealing that only 717 were located at their registered addresses.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 17, 2023, 08:13 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Police Conduct Combing Operation Ahead Of Festive Season | Twitter

Ahead of the Ganeshotsav, commencing on September 19, the Pune city police conducted an extensive combing operation, inspecting numerous sensitive and strategic locations during the intervening night between Saturday and Sunday.

Police scrutinized 2,544 individuals with criminal records, revealing that only 717 were located at their registered addresses.

Read Also
Ganeshotsav 2023: Pune Police Boosts Security With 7,000 Cops And 1,800 CCTVs To Welcome Bappa
article-image

Authorities explained that this operation was conducted in light of the upcoming Ganesh festival and Eid-e-Milad, aiming to verify individuals with criminal records, those under surveillance, individuals who were externed, wanted criminals, and those who were absconding. The police formed separate teams for each jurisdiction. During the combing operation, the traffic police issued fines to 257 drivers.

This initiative was executed under the supervision of Police Commissioner Ritesh Kumar, Joint Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, Additional Commissioners Ramnath Pokle and Ranjan Kumar Sharma, Praveen Kumar Patil, Deputy Commissioners Amol Zende and Sandeep Singh Gill, Smartana Patil, Suhail Sharma, Shashikant Borate, Vikrant Deshmukh, and Vijay Kumar Magar.

Read Also
Pune Traffic Police's Ganeshotsav 2023 Traffic Plan: Click Here For Closed Routes, Diversions, And...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Army Receives Festive Cheers: Diwali Snacks And Ganpati Idols From Pune Distributed to...

Indian Army Receives Festive Cheers: Diwali Snacks And Ganpati Idols From Pune Distributed to...

Pune: Police Conduct Combing Operation Ahead Of Festive Season

Pune: Police Conduct Combing Operation Ahead Of Festive Season

Pune: Bhausaheb Rangari Trust's Ganeshotsav To Be Packed and Grand Affair This Year

Pune: Bhausaheb Rangari Trust's Ganeshotsav To Be Packed and Grand Affair This Year

Pune's BJP Celebrates PM Modi's 73rd Birthday With 'Sewa Pakhwara' And Unique Grain Portrait

Pune's BJP Celebrates PM Modi's 73rd Birthday With 'Sewa Pakhwara' And Unique Grain Portrait

PM Vishwakarma Scheme To Safeguard Age-Old Traditional Skills: Chandrakant Patil

PM Vishwakarma Scheme To Safeguard Age-Old Traditional Skills: Chandrakant Patil