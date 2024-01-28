 Pune Police Commissioner Apologises After Pudhari News Channel Journalists Manhandled By Cops; Watch Video
Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, January 28, 2024, 04:20 PM IST
A delegation from the Pune Union of Working Journalists (PUWJ) met Pune Police Commissioner Retesh Kumaarr on Saturday to demand action against police personnel who allegedly manhandled mediapersons Dnyaneshwar Chautmal and Nikhil Karandikar of the Pudhari News channel while they were covering a political agitation in Gokhale Nagar on Friday.

PUWJ president Pandurang Sandbhor and other members submitted a letter demanding legal action against the police personnel involved in the incident. Chautmal and Karandikar, who are also PUWJ members, attended the meeting along with other media persons.

During the meeting, the commissioner reportedly apologised and stated that a departmental inquiry has been initiated against the police personnel accused of mistreating the journalists.

The inquiry is being led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5), and Commissioner Kumaarr assured that it would be impartial, with further action based on its findings.

Earlier, Chautmal and Karandikar, while covering an agitation of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), were obstructed by police personnel.

An inspector confiscated Chautmal's phone and camera, broke the camera's wire, and pushed him back.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, sparking strong reactions.

Pune Police Commissioner Apologises After Pudhari News Channel Journalists Manhandled By Cops; Watch...

