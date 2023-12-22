Pune Police Arrest Four For Killing Man Linked To Sister-In-law's Troubled Affair |

The Pune crime branch has apprehended four individuals in connection with a murder case spanning cities.

The accused were involved in the killing of an individual in Mumbai, whose body was later disposed of in the Mulshi area.

The motive behind the murder unravelled a tale of complexities - the deceased, Zoh Parera, had a relationship with the sister-in-law of the prime accused, Yogesh Mane.

Deceased used to abuse the woman

However, things turned tumultuous as the deceased reportedly subjected the woman to repeated abuse in their live-in relationship.

Faced with this distress, the woman sought help from her brother-in-law, Yogesh Mane, leading to a conspiracy that culminated in Parera's murder on December 20th.

The accused were swiftly arrested by the Anti-extortion cell team on December 21st following diligent efforts initiated by PSI Mohan Jadhav, ultimately locating the accused in Khed Shivapur.

Police Inspector Pratap Mankar shed light on the investigation, stating, "Upon confirmation from the Paud police station regarding the body discovered in Mulshi, our team promptly arrested the accused, piecing together this intricate case."