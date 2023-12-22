Pune Youth Kills Friend On Suspicion of Him Having Relationship With His Sister; Two Held |

Chathushringi police have arrested two people who stabbed and killed a friend on suspicion of having a relationship with his sister. This incident took place between 19 and 20 December in the Balewadi area. The names of those arrested are Rahul Seshrao Rikame (age 20), Syed Jamir alias Sahil alias Babya Syed Noor (both age 20, resident of Balewadi). The name of the murdered youth is Rajesh Kamble (age 25, Balewadi).

According to the police, Rahul and Rajesh are friends. He suspected Rajesh of having a relationship with Rahul's sister. Suspicious, the accused called Rajesh to meet him near Golden Terrace Society of Balewadi and killed him by stabbing him with a sharp weapon.

In this case, Chatushringi police immediately investigated and arrested both the accused. This murder was done by the team under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Shashikant Borate, Senior Police Inspector Balaji Pandhare, Police Inspector Ankush Chintaman, API Rajkumar Kendra.