Pune: PMPML To Introduce 'Go PMP' App For Mobile Ticket Booking |

After introducing the UPI payment option for ticket purchases, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is gearing up to launch a mobile application named 'Go PMP' for convenient mobile ticket booking. This app will streamline the ticket purchase process, eliminating the need for passengers to wait for the conductor to come to their seats. Instead, they can display the QR code generated upon ticket purchase to the conductor, who will digitally verify it.

PMPML's Metro Feeder Service Rakes In ₹26 Lakh In September

The PMPML feeder service, launched with the aim of improving connectivity for metro train passengers in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, has received an excellent response from the citizens.

On Thursday, the PMPML released revenue data for its metro feeder buses in September. The figures revealed that the transportation authority collected ₹23.82 lakh in Pune city and ₹2.88 lakh in Pimpri-Chinchwad for its metro feeder buses, totalling over ₹26 lakh.

Among the metro shuttle routes, metro shuttle 2, connecting Deccan and Warje Malwadi, emerged as the top earner with ₹59.90 per kilometre, while the metro shuttle 37, linking Pimpri Metro Station and Kivle village, had the lowest earnings at ₹5.16 per kilometre.

Due to the growing demand for feeder buses, a total of 26 buses are currently in operation. This includes 22 buses operating from the Pune Metro station and four from the Pimpri-Chinchwad section.

Furthermore, with the commencement of the Ramwadi Metro service, PMPML has outlined plans to initiate a metro feeder bus service running from Ramwadi Metro Station to Pune Airport. These buses will be electric, and they are expected to operate at a frequency of every 15 minutes.