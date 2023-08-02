Pune: PMPML Introduces 7 New Feeder Buses For Metro Commuters; Check Details Here | PMPML

Chairman and Managing Director of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) Sachindra Pratap Singh and Managing Director of MahaMetro Shravan Hardikar jointly flagged off the Metro Feeder Bus service at Civil Court Metro Station, Shivaji Nagar. on Wednesday.

The inauguration of the completed sections of two corridors of Pune Metro Phase I - Phugewadi to Civil Court stations and Garware College to Ruby Hall Clinic stations by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi paved the way for the introduction of the metro feeder services. These services are expected to ensure a seamless commute for all citizens, easing their daily travel to and from metro stations.

PMPML earnestly appeals to all citizens to make the most of this newly introduced bus service for their daily commute.

PMPML has introduced three dedicated routes for the Vanaz to Shivajinagar Civil Court Room Metro Station, ensuring efficient and convenient transportation for passengers along this route. Additionally, four buses have been allocated for the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation to Shivajinagar Civil Court Metro Station.

Vanaz to Shivajinagar Civil Court Room Metro Station Feeder Buses:

Metro Shuttle 12: Shivajinagar Civil Court Metro Station (Circle) to Shivajinagar Civil Court Metro Station (Circle) via Kumbharwada, Ambedkar Bhavan, Molodina, Pune Railway Station, Pune Station Depot, Sadhu Vaswani Chowk, Collector Office, Zilla Parishad, Ambedkar Bhavan, Gadital, RTO, Engineering College, Civil Court Gate No 4, Kamgar Putala, Civil Court Metro Station. Frequency: Every 60 minutes.

Metro Shuttle 13: Shivajinagar Civil Court Metro Station (Circle) to Shivajinagar Civil Court Metro Station (Circle) via RTO, SSPM, Naidu Hospital, Tadiwala Road, Panchsheel Chowk, Ganpati Chowk, Naidu Hospital, SSPM, RTO, Engineering College, Civil Court Gate No 4, Kamgar Putala, Shivajinagar Civil Court Room (Circle). Frequency: Every 60 minutes.

Metro Shuttle 14: Shivajinagar Civil Court Metro Station (Circle) to Shivajinagar Civil Court Metro Station (Circle) via Kumbharwada, Ambedkar Bhavan, Collector Kacheri, GPO, West End, Bank of India, M. G. Road, West End, GPO, Collector Office, Ambedkar Bhavan, Gadital, RTO, Engineering College, Civil Court Gate No 4, Kamgar Putala, Shivajinagar Civil Court Room (Circle). Frequency: Every 60 minutes.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation to Shivajinagar Civil Court Metro Station Feeder Buses:

Metro Shuttle 31: PCMC Station Kalewadi Phata to Shivajinagar Civil Court Metro Station via Shagun Chowk, Deluxe, Kalewadi, Kalewadi Phata. Frequency: Every 60 minutes.

Metro Shuttle 32: PCMC Station Gharkul to Shivajinagar Civil Court Metro Station via Gharkul, Sambhaji Nagar, Thermax Chowk, KSB Chowk, Morwadi, Pimpri Municipal Station. Frequency: Every 60 minutes.

Metro Shuttle 35: Nashik Phata (Bhosari) to Shivajinagar Civil Court Metro Station via Indrayaninagar, Gawalimatha, Nehrunagar, YCM Hospital. Frequency: Every 1 hour 10 minutes.

Metro Shuttle 37: Dapodi to Navi Sangvi Circle via CME Gate, Shivaji Statue, Vasantdada Statue, PWD Ground, Navi Sangvi, Kate Puram Chowk, Pimple Gurav, Ramakrishna Mangal Office, Church, CNG Pump Phugewadi, Dapodi Metro Station. Frequency: Every 60 minutes.

