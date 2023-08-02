 Pune: 4 Labourers Feared Trapped In Indapur Well As Concrete-Soil Mass Caves In, Rescue Ops Visuals Surface
According to the Pune Rural Police, the incident likely occurred before 6 pm, but it was not reported until around 8.30 pm when the laborers' family members grew worried about their absence.

Rescue operation is underway in Mhasaobawadi village, Pune | ANI

A search and rescue operation is underway in Mhasaobawadi village, Pune, as four workers remain trapped under debris after a well collapse. The unfortunate incident took place on Tuesday evening while the workers were constructing the inner rings of the well, situated in the Indapur taluka, approximately 120 kilometers from Pune city.

According to the Pune Rural Police, the incident likely occurred before 6 pm, but it was not reported until around 8.30 pm when the laborers' family members grew worried about their absence.

The severity of the mishap has triggered an urgent response from rescue teams and authorities. The well construction site has now turned into a focal point for an intense search operation, aimed at locating and safely rescuing the missing workers.

At this stage, the cause of the collapse is still under investigation, and authorities are diligently assessing the situation. They are also providing necessary support to the families affected by this devastating tragedy. Our thoughts are with the missing workers and their loved ones during this challenging time.

