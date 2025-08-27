 Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Rejects Maharashtra Government Request To Postpone Mumbai Protest Ahead Of Ganesh Festival
On Tuesday, a day before the festival, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ officer on special duty (OSD) Rajendra Sable Patil met Jarange at Antarwali Sarathi village in Jalna district. He urged him to postpone the protest and sought details of the route that demonstrators plan to take to Mumbai.

Updated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 12:39 PM IST
Manoj Jarange Patil | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra government’s attempt to dissuade Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange from staging a protest in Mumbai from Friday has fallen through, with Jarange rejecting a request to defer the agitation in view of the upcoming Ganesh festival.

Officials Seek Protest Route Details

"I earlier spoke to Manoj Jarange over the phone. I came to meet him today and asked him about the route he is taking to reach Mumbai. I requested him if he could postpone the agitation as there is Ganeshotsav (starting from Wednesday)," Patil told reporters.

“I earlier spoke to Manoj Jarange over the phone. I came to meet him today and asked him about the route he is taking to reach Mumbai. I requested him if he could postpone the agitation as there is Ganeshotsav (starting from Wednesday),” Patil told reporters.

Jarange has been leading the campaign demanding that all Marathas be recognised as Kunbis - an agrarian caste included in the OBC category.

Leader Reminds BJP of Past Promise

“We waited for two years. BJP MLA Suresh Dhas had visited me during my previous hunger strike and sought three months to decide on the issue. If the government grants (OBC) reservation to Marathas, we will become friends with Devendra Fadnavis,” Jarange said.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis has expressed hope that Jarange will not do anything to disturb the Ganesh festival celebrations in Mumbai.

“Those who call themselves as true followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will not do anything to disturb Ganesh Chaturthi,” Fadnavis told reporters.

