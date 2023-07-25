 Mumbai News: Road Caves-In Near IT Park At Goregaon East; Traffic Diverted
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Road Caves-In Near IT Park At Goregaon East; Traffic Diverted

Mumbai News: Road Caves-In Near IT Park At Goregaon East; Traffic Diverted

The BMC will examine the damage and then carry out repair work on war-footing said the civic official. No injuries have been reported in the incident.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 12:35 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Road Caves-In Near IT Park At Goregaon East | FPJ

Mumbai: A road cave-in near IT park at Goregaon east on Monday night. The area was barricaded and vehicles along with the BEST bus routes were diverted immediately. The BMC will examine the damage and then carry out repair work on war-footing, said a civic official. No injuries have been reported in the incident.

Mumbai News: Road Caves-In Near IT Park At Goregaon East

Mumbai News: Road Caves-In Near IT Park At Goregaon East | FPJ

Retaining wall collapse

The incident took place at around 9 pm at Infinity road, IT park at Nagri Nivara Parishad in Goregaon east. A retaining wall of a nullah near the area collapsed suddenly, which led to a road cave-in. A tempo parked in the area fell into it. The ward officials of P North along with traffic and Mumbai police barricadated the area. The incident caused traffic snarls in Dindoshi.

"Our engineers have arranged a crane and lifted the tempo. We have examined the site and will carry out the repair work immediately," said a senior civic official.

Mumbai News: Road Caves-In Near IT Park At Goregaon East

Mumbai News: Road Caves-In Near IT Park At Goregaon East | FPJ

Read Also
Road Caves In, Sparking Panic In Pimple Saudagar; Video Goes Viral
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Road Caves-In Near IT Park At Goregaon East; Traffic Diverted

Mumbai News: Road Caves-In Near IT Park At Goregaon East; Traffic Diverted

Mumbai News: BMC Steps Up Measures To Control Malaria, Cases Cross 400

Mumbai News: BMC Steps Up Measures To Control Malaria, Cases Cross 400

Mumbai News: Man Arrested For Possessing Country-made Pistol, Live Cartridge, Stolen Vehicles

Mumbai News: Man Arrested For Possessing Country-made Pistol, Live Cartridge, Stolen Vehicles

Mumbai News: On Duty Traffic Cop Rammed By Auto Driver, Detained

Mumbai News: On Duty Traffic Cop Rammed By Auto Driver, Detained

Mumbai News: Labourer Electrocuted, FIR Filed Against Contractor

Mumbai News: Labourer Electrocuted, FIR Filed Against Contractor