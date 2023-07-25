Mumbai News: Road Caves-In Near IT Park At Goregaon East; Traffic Diverted

Mumbai News: Road Caves-In Near IT Park At Goregaon East | FPJ

Mumbai: A road cave-in near IT park at Goregaon east on Monday night. The area was barricaded and vehicles along with the BEST bus routes were diverted immediately. The BMC will examine the damage and then carry out repair work on war-footing, said a civic official. No injuries have been reported in the incident.

Mumbai News: Road Caves-In Near IT Park At Goregaon East | FPJ

Retaining wall collapse

The incident took place at around 9 pm at Infinity road, IT park at Nagri Nivara Parishad in Goregaon east. A retaining wall of a nullah near the area collapsed suddenly, which led to a road cave-in. A tempo parked in the area fell into it. The ward officials of P North along with traffic and Mumbai police barricadated the area. The incident caused traffic snarls in Dindoshi.

"Our engineers have arranged a crane and lifted the tempo. We have examined the site and will carry out the repair work immediately," said a senior civic official.

Mumbai News: Road Caves-In Near IT Park At Goregaon East | FPJ

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)