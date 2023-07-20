Road Caves In, Sparking Panic In Pimple Saudagar; Video Goes Viral |

A road in the bustling neighborhood of Pimple Saudagar caved in on Thursday, causing panic among both residents and authorities. The incident, which occurred near 7 o'clock, took place on Kunal Icon Road, situated close to Planet Millennium Society.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, concerned citizens promptly informed the municipal building department and the water supply department about the road collapse. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) responded swiftly to the distressing situation, wasting no time in acknowledging the severity of the incident. A high-ranking PCMC official rushed to the site upon receiving news of the road collapse near the ongoing construction site adjacent to Planet Millennium Society. The official promptly informed the relevant builder about the incident and led an on-site inspection to assess the extent of the damage.

In response to the potential risks posed by the unstable road, Corporator Shatrughan Kate urged everyone to avoid using the affected road temporarily until proper safety measures are thoroughly implemented and the road is restored to a secure condition.

Authorities are now actively engaged in efforts to rectify the road collapse and restore safety to the neighbourhood.

#WATCH | #Pimpri Chinchwad: A road in the bustling neighbourhood of Pimple Saudagar caved in on Thursday, causing panic among both residents and authorities. The #incident took place on Kunal Icon Road, situated close to Planet Millennium Society. pic.twitter.com/pZ2BpWDJHa — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) July 20, 2023

