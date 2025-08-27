Mumbai: Social Welfare Centre To Come Up In Bandra Government Colony With Cabinet Minister Shivendraraje Bhosale’s Initiative

Due to the consistent efforts of Cabinet Minister Shivendraraje Bhosale, a 400 sq. meter space in the colony has been allocated for the establishment of the Pragya Cultural Centre, which will include a Buddha Vihar and a public library. |

Mumbai: In a move aimed at preserving the cultural identity of local residents in the Bandra Government Colony redevelopment project, the Public Works Department has taken an important decision. Due to the consistent efforts of Cabinet Minister Shivendraraje Bhosale, a 400 sq. meter space in the colony has been allocated for the establishment of the Pragya Cultural Centre, which will include a Buddha Vihar and a public library.

Social Centre Secured for 30 Years

The proposed Social Welfare Centre will serve as a hub for cultural and intellectual activities, while also strengthening community ties within the redeveloped colony. As per the lease agreement, the space will be provided to the centre for 30 years at a nominal rate.

The ownership of the land will remain with the Public Works Department, and the area will continue to hold its designated reservation as a ‘Samaj Mandir’ (community temple).

“Redevelopment may change physical structures, but retaining the culture and social identity of the locality is far more important. This space will safeguard the cultural heritage of the residents,” said Cabinet Minister Shivendraraje Bhosale.

Pragya Centre to Promote Culture

The Pragya Cultural Centre is expected to promote reading culture, open new avenues for spiritual and cultural activities at the Buddha Vihar, and ensure that the cultural heartbeat of the colony remains alive even after redevelopment.