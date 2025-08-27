 Mumbai: Social Welfare Centre To Come Up In Bandra Government Colony With Cabinet Minister Shivendraraje Bhosale’s Initiative
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Social Welfare Centre To Come Up In Bandra Government Colony With Cabinet Minister Shivendraraje Bhosale’s Initiative

Mumbai: Social Welfare Centre To Come Up In Bandra Government Colony With Cabinet Minister Shivendraraje Bhosale’s Initiative

The proposed Social Welfare Centre will serve as a hub for cultural and intellectual activities, while also strengthening community ties within the redeveloped colony. As per the lease agreement, the space will be provided to the centre for 30 years at a nominal rate.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 01:55 PM IST
article-image
Due to the consistent efforts of Cabinet Minister Shivendraraje Bhosale, a 400 sq. meter space in the colony has been allocated for the establishment of the Pragya Cultural Centre, which will include a Buddha Vihar and a public library. |

Mumbai: In a move aimed at preserving the cultural identity of local residents in the Bandra Government Colony redevelopment project, the Public Works Department has taken an important decision. Due to the consistent efforts of Cabinet Minister Shivendraraje Bhosale, a 400 sq. meter space in the colony has been allocated for the establishment of the Pragya Cultural Centre, which will include a Buddha Vihar and a public library.

Social Centre Secured for 30 Years

The proposed Social Welfare Centre will serve as a hub for cultural and intellectual activities, while also strengthening community ties within the redeveloped colony. As per the lease agreement, the space will be provided to the centre for 30 years at a nominal rate.

The ownership of the land will remain with the Public Works Department, and the area will continue to hold its designated reservation as a ‘Samaj Mandir’ (community temple).

FPJ Shorts
RSSB Releases 2025 Answer Keys; Candidates Can File Objections Till August 30
RSSB Releases 2025 Answer Keys; Candidates Can File Objections Till August 30
Mumbai: Aamir Khan’s Paani Foundation To Expand Farmer Cup Across Maharashtra With State Govt Support
Mumbai: Aamir Khan’s Paani Foundation To Expand Farmer Cup Across Maharashtra With State Govt Support
'Nanga Naach Karna Hai Toh Naquaab Utaar Ke Karo': Woman Targets Muslim Passenger With Hindu Friends In Mumbai Local; Video
'Nanga Naach Karna Hai Toh Naquaab Utaar Ke Karo': Woman Targets Muslim Passenger With Hindu Friends In Mumbai Local; Video
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis & Family Perform Aarti, Welcome Ganpati Bappa At Varsha In Mumbai | VIDEO
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis & Family Perform Aarti, Welcome Ganpati Bappa At Varsha In Mumbai | VIDEO
Read Also
Gradiente Infotainment launches new Telugu movie with director G. V. Rama Raju
article-image

“Redevelopment may change physical structures, but retaining the culture and social identity of the locality is far more important. This space will safeguard the cultural heritage of the residents,” said Cabinet Minister Shivendraraje Bhosale.

Read Also
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Huge Crowd Of Devotees Gather To Seek Blessings Of Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai...
article-image

Pragya Centre to Promote Culture

The Pragya Cultural Centre is expected to promote reading culture, open new avenues for spiritual and cultural activities at the Buddha Vihar, and ensure that the cultural heartbeat of the colony remains alive even after redevelopment.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Aamir Khan’s Paani Foundation To Expand Farmer Cup Across Maharashtra With State Govt...

Mumbai: Aamir Khan’s Paani Foundation To Expand Farmer Cup Across Maharashtra With State Govt...

'Nanga Naach Karna Hai Toh Naquaab Utaar Ke Karo': Woman Targets Muslim Passenger With Hindu Friends...

'Nanga Naach Karna Hai Toh Naquaab Utaar Ke Karo': Woman Targets Muslim Passenger With Hindu Friends...

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis & Family Perform Aarti, Welcome Ganpati...

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis & Family Perform Aarti, Welcome Ganpati...

Mumbai: Social Welfare Centre To Come Up In Bandra Government Colony With Cabinet Minister...

Mumbai: Social Welfare Centre To Come Up In Bandra Government Colony With Cabinet Minister...

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Huge Crowd Of Devotees Gather To Seek Blessings Of Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai...

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Huge Crowd Of Devotees Gather To Seek Blessings Of Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai...