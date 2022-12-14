Gradiente Infotainment launches new Telugu movie with director G. V. Rama Raju

Mumbai, December 14: Gradiente Infotainment Limited (Gradiente) launches its new-age Telugu romance movie with star film director Shri. Gottimukkala Venkata Rama Raju. The Movie is produced by Gradiente, and their CMD, Mr. Vimal Raj Mathur, has over 30 years of experience in producing several Movies & Web-series in Hindi and Telugu. He has also produced over 200 Ad films and several corporate films both in India and abroad.

Gradiente shall produce this Film through RDG Productions Pvt. Ltd., in which Gradiente will acquire a majority stake. RDG is currently headed by Mr. Rupesh D Gohil, who has done several famous movies in Telugu & Hindi like “Brahamalokam to Yamalokam via Bhoolokam”, “Cinema ChoopisthaMava”, “Phas Gaye Yaaro”, etc. He has produced and producing several Serials in Hindi.

This New Age Telugu Romance Movie shall is directed by Star Film Director Shri. Gottimukkala Venkata Rama Raju, who has directed movies like “Mallela Theeram Lo SirimallePuvvu” starring Kranthi, Sri Divya and “Oka Manasu” a romantic drama starring Niharika Konidela and Naga Shourya. His last Directorial endeavor was “Priyuraalu”, a romantic drama starring Prithvi Medavaram, Mounika Kalapala, Kaushik Reddy and Kamakshi Bhaskarla was released direct-to-streaming on SonyLIV; it is a big hit Telugu Movie.

Gradiente is foraying into the OTT platform &poised to exploit the exponential opportunities offered by the platform. Gradiente expects to garner a market share of 2% of the total Indian Market with an outlay of Rs. 1,100 crores in the next two years. Gradiente plans to raise the requisite funds partly by private placement, preferential allotment, debt & ADRs.

Gradiente is listed & actively traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Gradiente is currently engaged in Press Advertising, Ad-Films, Corporate Communications, Outdoor Advertising, Event Management and Production of Movies, Tele-Serials & Web-Series.

This Movie shall be completed in about six months, and the production team shall comprise experienced and talented artists, musicians, singers, etc. This Film shall be for theatrical, digital, satellite and OTT release. This upcoming Film’s theme has been wholesomely welcomed by many OTT platforms. This Movie is expected to improve the top line by about Rs. 100 million during the FY23-24 and bottom-line significantly, for Gradiente.

