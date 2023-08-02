Saamna Slams Sharad Pawar For Sharing Dias With PM Modi During Pune Event: 'People Had Different Expectations..' |

Shiv Sena's 'Saamna' criticised NCP founder Sharad Pawar for attending an event in Pune where PM Modi received the Lokmanya Tilak National Award 2023 on Tuesday. The editorial lamented that had Pawar chosen to stay away from the function as a mark of protest over the splitting of NCP, his leadership and courage would have been appreciated by the Sahyadris.

Unexpected Stand from Key INDIA Member

The editorial highlighted the unexpected nature of Pawar's decision to attend the event, given his position as a key member of INDIA, the anti-BJP bloc. The friendly meet between Pawar and Modi at the event, where they shared a dais for the first time since the NCP split, raised eyebrows and contrasted with their political alignment.

During the award ceremony, PM Modi praised Tilak's contributions and mentioned Veer Savarkar's rise as a barrister. However, at a later Metro event, Modi unleashed criticism on the Karnataka and Rajasthan governments, accusing them of mismanaging funds.

Ajit Pawar's Support for Modi

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who led the NCP division, heaped praise on PM Modi, extolling his dedication to the country and claiming that nobody could match him. This stance further complicated the dynamics between the NCP and its alliance partners.

Shiv Sena's Saamna firmly slammed Sharad Pawar's decision to attend the event honouring PM Modi with the Lokmanya Tilak National Award. The editorial argued that Pawar missed an opportunity to dispel doubts about himself by not boycotting the event.

Expectations from Leaders like Pawar

The editorial noted that people had different expectations from leaders like Pawar and that his attendance at the event, where Modi received an award for Lokmanya Tilak, despite Modi's alleged authoritarian actions, could be seen as incongruous.

On the other hand, Saamna criticised Modi for accusing NCP of corruption, splitting the party, and later accommodating its leaders in the state government. The editorial questioned the integrity of those who criticized Modi previously but now showed support by attending the award event.