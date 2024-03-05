Pune: PMC Under Fire Over Neglected Koregaon Park Crematorium - PHOTOS INSIDE |

The Burning Ghat crematorium (Lingayat Smashan Bhumi) in Koregaon Park has deteriorated significantly, with the administration turning a blind eye to its condition.

This neglect has sparked numerous complaints, highlighting the disrespectful treatment of the deceased and the distress caused to grieving families due to ongoing inconveniences.

Social activist and Koregaon Park resident Fabian Aana Samson emphasised the fundamental right to dignified treatment even after death, stating, "Everyone, including the deceased, deserves respect and proper burial facilities. However, the current state of the crematorium reflects a dire situation, despite repeated complaints."

Samson detailed several pressing issues, including the absence of water facilities, the lack of sanitation amenities, etc. "During the monsoon season, the area becomes waterlogged, attracting pigs. Additionally, the lack of facilities makes it challenging for relatives to perform rituals. Besides, the crematorium's neglect has turned it into a hub for anti-social activities, including drug abuse," he added.

Furthermore, damaged drainage lines exacerbate waterlogging problems, prompting Samson to urge authorities, including officials from the Dhole Patil Road Ward Office, to address these concerns promptly.

"The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) must provide proper infrastructure, ensuring adequate burial materials, installing water pumps, and enhancing security measures through the deployment of guards and CCTV cameras," Samson emphasised.

Rohan Desai, a member of the Koregaon Park Residents Welfare Association (KPRWA), voiced concerns about illegal activities, stating, "The crematorium has become a hotspot for drunkards and thieves, with PMC officials turning a blind eye to the ongoing issues." "However, I feel the new ward officer Indrayani Kharche will soon do the needful," he added.

Salil Nashte, founder of the Shivam Social Group, highlighted the urgent need for intervention, stressing the importance of proper lighting, gates, and footpaths to restore dignity to the departed and provide solace to grieving families.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Ashok Zuluk from the Dhole Patil Road Regional Office pledged action, stating, "We will inform the concerned department about the inconveniences at the crematorium and provide necessary facilities. We will also ask the dedicated department to clean the burial ground."

Archana Kanade, Inspector, Sanitation Department, PMC, assured efforts to maintain cleanliness, stating, "We have cleaned the area, and if issues persist, we will seek a permanent solution."