Pune: PMC Removes Encroachments From Footpaths, Clears 31,700 Sqft Of Illegal Structures In Karvenagar, Kothrud, Bavdhan, Warje | Sourced

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has taken action against illegal encroachments that have been utilising public roads and footpaths. The team initiated the encroachment drive on September 9, and the team has cleared stalls, huts and constructions that block pedestrian and vehicle movement.

So far, the drive has covered five regional zones, which include Dhole Patil Road, Kothrud-Bavdhan, Warje-Karvenagar, Kondhwa-Yevlewadi and Bibwewadi. The action was carried out by civic officials along with police and security staff.

Illegal stalls, handcarts and even concrete structures were demolished. Vendors who were violating hawker license conditions, such as subletting stalls, setting up outside approved areas, or using LPG cylinders, were also removed.

Dhole Patil Road: 10 small structures, 23 handcarts, and 26 counters removed.

Kothrud-Bavdhan: 12,000 sq. ft. of unauthorised construction cleared along with stalls and cylinders.

Warje-Karvenagar: One illegal structure and nearly 90 encroachments, including counters and handcarts, were cleared.

Kondhwa-Yevlewadi: 19,700 sq. ft. of construction and several stalls, huts, and cylinders removed.

Bibwewadi: Four structures, eight handcarts, and four sheds demolished.

Overall, the PMC has cleared 31,700 sq. ft. of illegal construction and removed hundreds of obstructions.

Civic officials said the action is aimed at making footpaths and roads safer for pedestrians and commuters. The drive will continue in other parts of the city in the coming days.