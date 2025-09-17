 Pune: PMC Removes Encroachments From Footpaths, Clears 31,700 Sqft Of Illegal Structures In Karvenagar, Kothrud, Bavdhan, Warje
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: PMC Removes Encroachments From Footpaths, Clears 31,700 Sqft Of Illegal Structures In Karvenagar, Kothrud, Bavdhan, Warje

Pune: PMC Removes Encroachments From Footpaths, Clears 31,700 Sqft Of Illegal Structures In Karvenagar, Kothrud, Bavdhan, Warje

Civic officials said the action is aimed at making footpaths and roads safer for pedestrians and commuters. The drive will continue in other parts of the city in the coming days

Indu BhagatUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 03:49 PM IST
article-image
Pune: PMC Removes Encroachments From Footpaths, Clears 31,700 Sqft Of Illegal Structures In Karvenagar, Kothrud, Bavdhan, Warje | Sourced

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has taken action against illegal encroachments that have been utilising public roads and footpaths. The team initiated the encroachment drive on September 9, and the team has cleared stalls, huts and constructions that block pedestrian and vehicle movement.

So far, the drive has covered five regional zones, which include Dhole Patil Road, Kothrud-Bavdhan, Warje-Karvenagar, Kondhwa-Yevlewadi and Bibwewadi. The action was carried out by civic officials along with police and security staff.

Illegal stalls, handcarts and even concrete structures were demolished. Vendors who were violating hawker license conditions, such as subletting stalls, setting up outside approved areas, or using LPG cylinders, were also removed.

Read Also
7-Year-Old Sexually Assaulted In Khed, Watchman Attempts Rape In Hinjawadi, Employee Molested In...
article-image

Dhole Patil Road: 10 small structures, 23 handcarts, and 26 counters removed.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: Nalasopara Family Express Gratitude On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday For Atal Pension Yojana Benefits
Maharashtra: Nalasopara Family Express Gratitude On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday For Atal Pension Yojana Benefits
Sydney Sweeney To Make Bollywood Debut? Euphoria Actress Offered Whopping ₹530 Crore Paycheck
Sydney Sweeney To Make Bollywood Debut? Euphoria Actress Offered Whopping ₹530 Crore Paycheck
Stock Market Continues Its Positive Momentum Ahead Of Fed Rate Cut; Bank Stocks Jump
Stock Market Continues Its Positive Momentum Ahead Of Fed Rate Cut; Bank Stocks Jump
Bigg Boss 19: 'Bail Buddhi Ki Aulaad?', Gauahar Khan Slams Amaal Mallik For Using Abusive Language In The Reality Show
Bigg Boss 19: 'Bail Buddhi Ki Aulaad?', Gauahar Khan Slams Amaal Mallik For Using Abusive Language In The Reality Show

Kothrud-Bavdhan: 12,000 sq. ft. of unauthorised construction cleared along with stalls and cylinders.

Warje-Karvenagar: One illegal structure and nearly 90 encroachments, including counters and handcarts, were cleared.

Kondhwa-Yevlewadi: 19,700 sq. ft. of construction and several stalls, huts, and cylinders removed.

Bibwewadi: Four structures, eight handcarts, and four sheds demolished.

Read Also
NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule Blames Govt For Pune’s 'Stalled' Development, Traffic Crisis
article-image

Overall, the PMC has cleared 31,700 sq. ft. of illegal construction and removed hundreds of obstructions.

Civic officials said the action is aimed at making footpaths and roads safer for pedestrians and commuters. The drive will continue in other parts of the city in the coming days.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune VIDEO: Residents Panic After Leopard Spotted Roaming Freely In Maval Taluka Near Talegaon...

Pune VIDEO: Residents Panic After Leopard Spotted Roaming Freely In Maval Taluka Near Talegaon...

Pune To Host Citywide Women’s Health Camps Under ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar’

Pune To Host Citywide Women’s Health Camps Under ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar’

Pune: MSEDCL Resolves 1,057 Cases In Lok Adalat, Recovers Rs 2.18 Crore

Pune: MSEDCL Resolves 1,057 Cases In Lok Adalat, Recovers Rs 2.18 Crore

Pune: PMC Removes Encroachments From Footpaths, Clears 31,700 Sqft Of Illegal Structures In...

Pune: PMC Removes Encroachments From Footpaths, Clears 31,700 Sqft Of Illegal Structures In...

7-Year-Old Sexually Assaulted In Khed, Watchman Attempts Rape In Hinjawadi, Employee Molested In...

7-Year-Old Sexually Assaulted In Khed, Watchman Attempts Rape In Hinjawadi, Employee Molested In...