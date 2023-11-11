Pune: PMC Portal Hacked, Child's Name Changed In Birth Certificate

Representative Image |

Pune: An unidentified individual allegedly hacked the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) birth and death registration portal, altering a child's birth certificate without the knowledge of the parents.

The incident took place on January 23, prompting the child's parents to seek assistance from the cyber police station. After verifying the complaint, an FIR was filed at the Faraskhana police station on Thursday.

The accused allegedly gained unauthorised access to the login credentials of Dr Sujata Mane, a medical officer at PMC's Dhole Patil Road ward office, allowing them to make alterations to the child's birth certificate without the parents' knowledge.

Upon discovering the unauthorised name change, the child's father lodged a complaint with PMC and the cyber police station. Dr Arvind Makhar, the medical officer at PMC's birth and death registration head office in Kasba Peth, confirmed the corrective action, registering the correct name on the birth certificate after verifying the complaint.

Senior Police Inspector Dadasaheb Chudappa stated that an FIR was registered following the verification of the complaint filed by the child's father at the cyber police station. The investigation is ongoing, with Chudappa explaining that the parents had initially submitted the correct birth document, and the unauthorised name change occurred later when checking the portal in January. The matter is currently under thorough examination.

