 Pune: PMC Portal Hacked, Child's Name Changed In Birth Certificate
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: PMC Portal Hacked, Child's Name Changed In Birth Certificate

Pune: PMC Portal Hacked, Child's Name Changed In Birth Certificate

The incident took place on January 23, prompting the child's parents to seek assistance from the cyber police station

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Saturday, November 11, 2023, 01:01 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Pune: An unidentified individual allegedly hacked the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) birth and death registration portal, altering a child's birth certificate without the knowledge of the parents.

The incident took place on January 23, prompting the child's parents to seek assistance from the cyber police station. After verifying the complaint, an FIR was filed at the Faraskhana police station on Thursday.

The accused allegedly gained unauthorised access to the login credentials of Dr Sujata Mane, a medical officer at PMC's Dhole Patil Road ward office, allowing them to make alterations to the child's birth certificate without the parents' knowledge.

Read Also
Pune: PMC To Repaint Zebra Crossings For Pedestrian Safety
article-image

Upon discovering the unauthorised name change, the child's father lodged a complaint with PMC and the cyber police station. Dr Arvind Makhar, the medical officer at PMC's birth and death registration head office in Kasba Peth, confirmed the corrective action, registering the correct name on the birth certificate after verifying the complaint.

Senior Police Inspector Dadasaheb Chudappa stated that an FIR was registered following the verification of the complaint filed by the child's father at the cyber police station. The investigation is ongoing, with Chudappa explaining that the parents had initially submitted the correct birth document, and the unauthorised name change occurred later when checking the portal in January. The matter is currently under thorough examination.

Read Also
Central Railway Announces 8 Extra Superfast Special Trains Between Pune And Danapur For Diwali,...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: PMC Portal Hacked, Child's Name Changed In Birth Certificate

Pune: PMC Portal Hacked, Child's Name Changed In Birth Certificate

Savitribai Phule Pune University Drops To 210th Spot In QS Asia University Rankings 2024

Savitribai Phule Pune University Drops To 210th Spot In QS Asia University Rankings 2024

Pune: PMC To Repaint Zebra Crossings For Pedestrian Safety

Pune: PMC To Repaint Zebra Crossings For Pedestrian Safety

VIDEO: Watch Breathtaking Timelapse Of Thunderstorm In Pune

VIDEO: Watch Breathtaking Timelapse Of Thunderstorm In Pune

Central Railway Announces 8 Extra Superfast Special Trains Between Pune And Danapur For Diwali,...

Central Railway Announces 8 Extra Superfast Special Trains Between Pune And Danapur For Diwali,...