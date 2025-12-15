 Pune: PMC Makes Air Quality Sensors Mandatory At Major Construction Sites
As per a circular issued by Additional Municipal Commissioner (Estate) Prithviraj BP, all public and private residential, commercial and infrastructure projects with a built-up area of 5,000 square metres or more must install air quality sensors to monitor PM2.5 and PM10 particulate matter

Indu BhagatUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 07:19 PM IST
article-image
Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Building | File Photo

In an effort to curb rising air pollution levels, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has made it mandatory to install sensor-based air quality monitoring systems at major construction sites across the city.

As per a circular issued by Additional Municipal Commissioner (Estate) Prithviraj BP, all public and private residential, commercial and infrastructure projects with a built-up area of 5,000 square metres or more must install air quality sensors to monitor PM2.5 and PM10 particulate matter.

The civic body issued guidelines following directives issued by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

According to the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) report (2022), the construction sector is a major contributor to dust pollution, accounting for nearly 23 per cent of PM10 emissions.

To ensure compliance, PMC conducted a co-location study at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pashan, to evaluate air quality sensor manufacturers. Only those sensor models that meet the technical specifications outlined in Annexure-A and are listed in Annexure-B will be permitted. The updated list of approved sensor manufacturers will be published periodically on the PMC website.

In addition, construction sites must also install LED indicator systems displaying dust pollution levels, enabling workers to take immediate preventive measures based on real-time air quality data.

All air quality data collected from construction sites will be integrated into a centralised monitoring system accessible to the PMC administration.

The directives mandate the strict implementation of dust control measures as specified in Annexure-C, along with action guidelines linked to the pollution intensity shown by the LED indicators.

Existing and ongoing projects falling under the criteria must install the required systems within 15 days from the date of issuance of the circular.

For new projects, the civic body has allowed a 15-day period, which will be calculated from the commencement of on-site construction work.

PMC has also warned that non-compliance will lead to the issuance of show-cause notices, stop-work orders, and other penal actions under applicable laws.

