 Pune: PMC Junior Engineer Recruitment To Start Soon, IBPS Appointed To Conduct Exam
New recruitment for the posts of Junior Engineer Class-3 in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will start soon.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 02:16 PM IST
article-image
Pune: PMC Junior Engineer Recruitment To Start Soon, IBPS Appointed To Conduct Exam | File Image

New recruitment for the posts of Junior Engineer Class-3 in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will start soon. This recruitment process will be implemented for the vacant posts in PMC, and all preparations have been completed. 

Earlier, the Pune Municipal Corporation had said that the advertisement had been delayed due to technical reasons. The task of conducting this exam has been entrusted to IBPS.

A total of 27,879 candidates had applied for the recruitment announced earlier. In these applications, the age limit of some candidates had expired. Therefore, they were not eligible. But the state government has allowed them to apply again. Therefore, now the candidates have the opportunity to apply for this recruitment.

Apart from this, the candidates were also given the opportunity to correct their caste category. The administration had given candidates till September 12 to change the category of social or parallel reservation. PMC has clarified that 4,499 candidates have applied to take advantage of this opportunity. Initially, this deadline was till August 30. However, this deadline was extended.

The administration has clarified that the advertisement will be published next week. After the advertisement is published, the application process will start, and candidates will be provided with the full facility to apply online. 

The administration has said that the goal is to maintain transparency in the recruitment process of the Municipal Corporation, and the candidates will be selected according to their qualifications. 

PMC has also said that the recruitment will be completed on time by eliminating technical problems in the examination process. Candidates in Pune are eager for the recruitment. 

The administration has also urged aspirants to keep their documents prepared for a hassle-free application.

