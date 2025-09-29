 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police Bust Sandalwood Smuggling Gang, Arrest Five
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 08:38 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police Bust Sandalwood Smuggling Gang, Arrest Five | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The local crime branch of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural police busted a gang of sandalwood smugglers. The police arrested five gang members and seized sandalwood, a vehicle and other articles worth Rs 9.92 lakh.

The patrolling team, while patrolling on Saturday night, received the information that some persons are smuggling sandalwood in a Skoda car (MH28 V 4001) on Pachod Road on the Beed–Dhule–Solapur Highway. Accordingly, the police team laid a trap and stopped the suspicious Skoda car. During the search, the police found sandalwood and other articles in the dickey of the car. 

article-image

The police arrested the accused, including Nazim Manir Khan (Jonwal) (20), Moin Khan Bismillah Khan (32), Nasib Khan Munir Khan (Jonwal) (25), Anis Yunus Khan (32) and Javed Khan GGaush Khan (33). The police seized sandalwood weighing 133 kg amounting to Rs 5.32 lakh, wood-cutting articles, a Skoda car and mobile phones, all amounting to Rs 9.92 lakh.

The police action was executed under the guidance of SP Vinaykumar Rathod, Additional SP Annapurna Singh, PI Vijaysingh Rajput, API Santosh Misale, Vitthal Doke, Gopal Patil, Prashant Nandve, Sunil Gore, Samadhan Dubole and others. 

