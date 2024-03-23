Pune: PMC Issues Heatstroke Advisory - Causes, Symptoms, Prevention, Treatment And More | Anand Chaini

In response to the escalating temperatures and the looming threat of heatstroke, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued an advisory urging citizens to prioritise their health and adopt necessary precautions to combat the heatwave gripping the region.

Bhagwan Pawar, health officer at PMC, emphasised the severity of heatstroke as a medical emergency, underscoring the importance of immediate medical attention in such cases. He urged citizens to take precautions before venturing outdoors, especially in rising temperatures.

While PMC has urged private hospitals to report cases of heatstroke admissions, no incidents have been recorded thus far, he added.

Causes of heatstroke:

Engaging in physical labour under the sun, working in high-temperature environments, and direct exposure to sunlight are primary factors leading to heatstroke.

Symptoms:

Nausea, vomiting, fatigue, elevated body temperature, dehydration, dizziness, chest pain, and unconsciousness are common signs of heatstroke.

Vulnerable groups:

Children, athletes, outdoor workers, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions are particularly susceptible to heatstroke.

Preventive measures:

1. Avoid prolonged outdoor activities during peak temperatures; opt for early morning or evening hours

2. Wear loose, light-coloured cotton clothing to stay cool

3. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids like water, lemon syrup, lassi, etc

4. Use protective gear like hats, sunglasses, and umbrellas when outdoors

6. Keep indoor environments cool with the use of fans, air conditioners, and curtains

7. Never leave children or pets unattended in parked vehicles

8. Seek immediate medical help if experiencing symptoms of heatstroke

Treatment:

1. Move the affected individual to a shaded area and lower their body temperature

2. Administer cold water and provide rehydration to prevent dehydration

3. Apply ice packs and cold compresses to reduce body temperature

4. Monitor the patient's temperature and continue treatment until it stabilises.

According to Anupam Kashyapi from IMD Pune, dry weather conditions are expected to persist in Konkan, Goa, Central Maharashtra, and Marathwada due to a low-pressure belt and an active western disturbance. A significant rise in maximum temperatures, possibly touching 40°C in Pune, is anticipated in the coming days, he added.